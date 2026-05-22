Man Utd are now closing in on a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson as they enter ‘advanced talks’ to finalise a €45m deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been having a brilliant second half of the season under interim boss Michael Carrick, with widespread reports indicating he will get the job permanently at the end of the campaign.

Carrick has secured a third-placed finish in the Premier League with a match to spare, as Man Utd qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The extra money from that will boost their transfer budget this summer as they look to sign at least two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum.

Casemiro’s imminent departure and the likelihood that Man Utd sell Manuel Ugarte in the summer, means the Red Devils could even sign as many as three midfielders if the right deals emerge.

And now their pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Ederson has reached the final stages, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

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Schira wrote on X: ‘Ederson is one step away to #ManchesterUnited from #Atalanta for 45M. Contract until 2031 (5M/year). Advanced talks to try to finalize the deal. Last details about some bonuses to include in the deal, but all the parties involved in the negotiations are confident to close. #MUFC.’

Romano: Ederson is not going to sign a new contract at Atalanta

But giving an update last night, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano seemed less sure that a Man Utd deal was imminent with the Italian describing the Brazilian as one of “several names on their shortlist”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Ederson communicated this week to Atalanta that he’s not going to sign a new contract.

“His current deal expires in summer 2027, so obviously it’s a big opportunity for an important midfielder.

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“Then, I’m not saying that Manchester United are only going for Ederson. The understanding is that Manchester United are in contact with his camp and are aware of the situation.

“Not signing a new deal means that Ederson is leaving Atalanta this summer, definitely.

“So the communication has arrived, Manchester United are informed, but Manchester United have several names on their shortlist for midfield.

“Ederson is one of them. Ederson is one of the easiest options they have on this list, again because his contract is expiring and he’s not going to sign a new deal despite it running until 2027. And also because Ederson would be very keen on a move to Manchester United.

“But at the moment, again, he’s not the only one, and there are plenty of options.”

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