Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s future following his move from Manchester United to Aston Villa in January.

Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd ahead of the winter transfer window and was linked with several Premier League and European clubs.

The forward was heavily criticised for his performances after he scored 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign and his woes continued under Ruben Amorim, as he butted heads with United‘s head coach.

Rashford’s poor form and salary proved to be stumbling blocks for interested clubs in January, but Aston Villa took a punt on the struggling Man Utd star, signing him on loan with an option to buy for around £40m.

The 27-year-old has been eased into the fold by Unai Emery and has impressed in flashes, grabbing four assists in his nine appearances.

Rashford returned to the England squad for this international break and he will be looking to earn a permanent exit from Man Utd via a strong end to this season.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will surely be praying for a bidding war as they need to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for a huge squad rebuild with Amorim’s side languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Romano has revealed Aston Villa’s current stance on Rashford and when they could make a “decision” on a permanent deal.

“Aston Villa have an option to buy Rashford for something around £40m, but what’s the situation as of today?” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“My understanding is that Aston Villa are very happy with Rashford. When I say Aston Villa, it’s Monchi the director, it’s all the people at the club and of course the manager.

“Unai Emery loves these kinds of challenges. You know, when the player is talented, the player is good but needs extra motivation, he loves this kind of job. He did that with Marco Asensio, now also with Rashford.

“Aston Villa are not deciding anything now. At the end of March, beginning of April, they are not planning to activate anything for Rashford.

“At the end of the season, when they understand about Champions League, when they understand about European football, when they understand how the whole season was, they will assess the financial situation.”

Romano also claims FFP is a “crucial topic for Aston Villa heading into the summer.

“Financial Fair Play is a crucial topic for Aston Villa. Then Aston Villa will communicate their decision,” Romano added.

“But at the moment, what I can tell you is that Villa are very happy with the player from a technical point of view, very happy with the player’s attitude in these months. So they are very happy with the situation.”