Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Al Nassr ‘will be confirmed imminently’ amid an £88m offer from Crystal Palace owner John Textor.

Despite Ronaldo scoring 35 goals in 41 appearances, Al Nassr could only muster a third-place finish in the Saudi Pro League and saw their hopes of a trophy evaporate after defeat Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-final of the Asian Champions League at the end of April.

Ronaldo has been offered a stunning £167.5m by Al-Nassr to extend his contract, which expires next month, by a further year, but a disappointing campaign has led the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend to assess alternative options.

Speculation ramped up on Monday after Ronaldo took to social media to post: ‘This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is reportedly desperate for Ronaldo to join a team who will feature in his expanded new tournament, knowing the huge viewership and interest he will bring.

“Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup,” Infantino said. “There are discussions.

“There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup… who knows, who knows.”

Brazilian side Botafogo can offer Ronaldo that CWC chance and there have been rumours they could make a move for CR7, with a report on Wednesday claiming he has been offered a stake in Crystal Palace by the Premier League club’s chairman John Textor, who also owns Botafogo, as well as Lyon, RWD Moleneek and FC Florida.

Journalist Jorge Nicola has revealed that Ronaldo is being offered “a percentage of shares” in Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings as the American looks to persuade him to join Botafogo before the Club World Cup.

Nicola said: “Ronaldo has in his hands an important proposal from Botafogo to play in the Club World Cup and for the remainder of the season.

“This offer includes the possibility of becoming a partner with John Textor in his clubs.

“Ronaldo continues to play at a very high level and Al-Nassr has suggested an extension there worth €16.5 million a month [£88m].

“John Textor’s Botafogo proposal is similar, not in terms of value, but in terms of a percentage of shares.

“Ronaldo has not yet responded but there is an enormous expectation of seeing him become a Botafogo player for the Club World Cup.”

And it appears the path will be clear for Textor or other interested owners to make their move for Ronaldo on Thursday, as Marca claim Ronaldo’s ‘departure will be confirmed imminently in a press conference’ held by Al-Nassr.

The report states:

‘Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are about to formalize the end of a trip that began two and a half years ago and that has not been transformed into any title.

‘The Riyadh club plans to offer a press conference in which it will formalize the many changes that will occur in the club at all levels, both in the locker room, on the bench and in the offices.’