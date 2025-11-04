Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has not minced his words on his former club and Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

Ronaldo had two spells at Man Utd as a player, with it fair to say that his first stint at Old Trafford was far more successful than his second.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner butted heads with Erik ten Hag before leaving the Red Devils, with the Dutchman rightly preferring to select United’s younger stars at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.

Naturally, Ronaldo did not respond well to this treatment and spat his dummy out en route to having his contract terminated by mutual consent, with the 40-year-old hitting out at Ten Hag, the Glazer family and club legend in a now-infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

Since leaving, Man Utd have continued to flounder as they have struggled under Amorim before their recent upturn, while Ronaldo has spent the last couple of years in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.

Now. Ronaldo has had another interview with Morgan and has hit out at Man Utd again.

He has revealed his thoughts on the “sad” situation at Man Utd, claiming Amorim is “doing his best” and cannot “do miracles”.

“I’m sad because [Manchester United] are one of the most important clubs in the world, that I still have in my heart for obvious reasons,” Ronaldo said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“You have to [have] intelligent people, smart people, to create a base [that you can build on] for the future, as Manchester United had many years ago. Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, David Beckham.

“Manchester United right now don’t have a structure. I hope that changes in the future, because the potential of the club is amazing. They are one of the most important clubs of the century.”

When asked about his relationship with his former club, Ronaldo responded: “I was there for so many years. I won the Champions League, the Golden Ball, I won like, 12, 13 or 14 trophies there. Manchester United are still in my heart.

“I love that club. But we have to all be honest and say they are not on a good path. They need to change. And it’s not only about the coach and the players, in my opinion.

“[Ruben Amorim is] doing his best. [He’s] not going to do miracles. This is impossible.

“Manchester United have good players but some of them don’t have the mind, what Manchester United is.”

Ronaldo extended his Al Nassr contract until 2027 and this could be his last before retirement. He also admitted to Morgan that he will call time on his career “soon”.

“Soon. But I think I will be prepared,” Ronaldo said on retirement.

“It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably (I) will cry, yes… I’m (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes.

“But Piers, I prepare my future since (the age of) 25, 26, 27 years old, I prepare (for) my future. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure.”