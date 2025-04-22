Rooney names a Man Utd star in ‘top five players’ in the Premier League this season

Former Man Utd striker Wayne Rooney has named a Red Devils star in his ‘top five players’ in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils have been in awful form in the Premier League this season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table after losing 1-0 to Wolves on Sunday.

Despite that, Bruno Fernandes has provided eight goals and nine assists in his 32 appearances in the Premier League this season with the Portugal international dragging Man Utd through games at times.

And former England international Rooney has selected him above other potential candidates from other sides who have had a better season than Man Utd.

Asked to name his top five players this season, Rooney told Amazon Prime: “In fifth place, I think I’ll probably go with Bruno Fernandes.

“Obviously Man United haven’t had a great season but he’s been the one consistent player who keeps producing so I’ll go with Bruno for number five.

“In fourth place, I’d probably go with Morgan Gibbs-White. I think he’s had a fantastic season for Nottingham Forest, creating and scoring goals and being the main player there in my opinion.

“In third place, I’d go with Cole Palmer. I know of late he hasn’t scored the goals he did at the start of the season, but I still think he’s been really influential for Chelsea this season.

“In second place, I’d go with Isak from Newcastle. I think his all-round play, his goals, obviously scoring the goal in the final as well.

“Isak would be my number two pick and my number one pick would be Mo Salah.

“I think over the last few years his performances has been excellent and this season again it looks like he’s going to spearhead Liverpool to the title.”

Man Utd boss Amorim recently dismissed rumours that Fernandes could leave Old Trafford in the summer and explained why he wants the captain to stay.

Amorim said at the end of March: “I want Bruno here because maybe in the lowest moments of our season he…

“We want to win the Premier League again so we want the best players to continue with us. He’s 30 but he’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season and between assists and goals he’s there for 30 at least.

“We are in control of the situation. But I feel he is really happy here because he understands what we want to do.

“He is also a supporter of Manchester United so he really feels it.

“Sometimes the frustration you see, that everybody sees and maybe says is not a good thing in a captain is a sign he wants this so bad. This is the kind of player we want.”