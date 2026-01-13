‘No-brainer’ – Rooney reveals he ‘would’ accept Man Utd coaching role under Carrick

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney insists he would accept an invitation from Michael Carrick to become part of his coaching staff at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are set to announce Carrick as their new interim boss until the end of the season after he was preferred to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man Utd are keen to appoint Carrick before settling on a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim in the summer as they look to make a calculated decision.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday morning that Carrick had ‘reached an agreement’ with Man Utd and that an announcement is coming soon.

Ornstein added: ‘The deal, which includes the former midfielder’s proposed staff, is subject to finalising contract details with an announcement expected soon.

‘Should everything progress as planned Carrick’s first game in charge would be against rivals Manchester City on Saturday at Old Trafford.’

Speaking on his BBC podcast, Carrick’s former team-mate Rooney – who has recently been on holiday to Barbados with Carrick and his family – insists that the ex-Middlesbrough boss will be a “great fit” for the job.

Former Man Utd forward Rooney also insisted that he would accept an invitation from Carrick to be part of his coaching team after he replaced Amorim.

Rooney said: “Whether Michael goes in or if that’s Fletch [Darren Fletcher] or John O’Shea or myself, it needs people who know the football club.

“Roy Keane – I know Roy has had his opinions, I said about Roy going in earlier in the season. Having people who know the club, who care for the club and understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player – that’s where the club needs to be.

“The club has lost its identity, it’s lost that family feel, if you like. Whether it’s Ole [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] or Michael, this is an opportunity to bring that back, bring the spirit of Manchester United back to the football club.”

When asked if he would join Carrick’s coaching staff, he added: “Of course I would. It’s a no-brainer.

“I’m not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing.”

Kobbie Mainoo was one of the biggest talking points during Amorim’s time at Old Trafford with the Man Utd midfielder not starting a Premier League match this season.

When asked last year where he would play Mainoo, Carrick told Rio Ferdinand: “He’s more of an attacker. I don’t see him as a holding midfielder. He’s that line above where he needs a little bit more freedom.

“He can defend the higher line but I think that bit deeper, around the centre-backs, that’s a bit of a different thing completely. I see him playing that little bit higher and creating. I think he’s got a massive future. I really like him, he just needs that patience and a little bit of a break again.”