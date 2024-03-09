Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has admitted that he has no sympathy for England international Marcus Rashford amid his ongoing struggles.

Rashford was heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain during the 2022 summer transfer window but he ended up sticking with Man Utd and was one of their best players last season.

“He’s in a privileged position…”

The 26-year-old has endured a difficult season this term, though. He has just seven goals in his 27 Premier League appearances so far this campaign.

The Man Utd attacker was heavily criticised after he reported ill following a midweek night out in Belfast but he recently hit out at the media for how they have treated him and insisted that he remains committed to the club.

Speaking ahead of Man Utd’s home game against Everton on Saturday, Rooney admitted Rashford “needs to find some form and consistency”.

“Not much. If I’m being honest,” Rooney said on TNT Sports when asked whether he has sympathy for Rashford.

“He’s in a privileged position where he’s playing for Manchester United. I’ve said before, he’s the one player I believe can beat my goalscoring record.

“I hope he does because he’s a Manchester lad, but he needs to hit some consistency. He’s not had the best of seasons.

“He needs to find some form and consistency.”

Rio Ferdinand added: “When Wayne wasn’t in form, and there were moments, we all had that, the one thing he would fall back on is work ethic.

“He’d get around people and chase people, his performance would start lifting from that.”

“Sometimes his body language isn’t the best…”

Rooney also thinks Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes should do “more” to help to improve Rashford’s performances.

“I don’t think Marcus is that sort of player, I don’t think he’s a leader and sometimes his body language isn’t the best,” Rooney said.

He added: “I look at Casemiro, Varane and Fernandes, as captain, they should be getting that out of Marcus. It’s up to teammates to get more out of you.”

Ferdinand agreed: “Some players need it throughout their career. Nani needed to be drilled every day. At half-time, Wayne would scream at Nani to get the best out of him.

“His thing might be just running in behind. He’s one of the most lethal players, he’s so quick and his timing is good.

“He needs to scream at Bruno to give him the ball and be aggressive in that nature.

“He needs to look at someone with those steely eyes and say ‘give me the ball’.”