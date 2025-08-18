Mainoo ‘not in Amorim’s plans’ as Rooney labels Man Utd pair a ‘concern’ after Arsenal

Wayne Rooney has picked out two Manchester United players out as a “concern” after defeat to Arsenal on Sunday and fears for Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford.

Riccardo Calafiori scored the only goal of the game at Old Trafford, capitalising on Altay Bayindir’s flap from Declan Rice’s corner to earn Arsenal all three points on the opening day of the season.

There were positives to be taken from the game, with new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo both starting well, but Rooney picked out one area of “concern” for Amorim.

“Still, a concern for me in the middle of the pitch, I think, with Casemiro and Bruno,” he said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

“I think they need more legs in there. I think Bruno [is] a fantastic player and I wanna see him a bit more higher up the pitch where he can be more creative and try and create and score more goals.

“And Casemiro, I just think we… we’re a little bit weaker in there in covering the full width of the pitch.”

Kobbie Mainoo didn’t make it off the bench at Old Trafford and Rooney believes “he’s not in the manager’s plans”.

“So, yeah, I don’t know what has happened with Kobbie Mainoo,” he said.

“I think he’s… he looks like he’s not in the manager’s plans. But yeah, I think there’s so many positives from the game.”

United have been linked with a number of new midfielders to play alongside Fernandes, including Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

And while Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand believes Wharton would be a “fantastic” signing for United, he also reckons Mainoo could shine in that role.

Ferdinand said: “I think Mainoo can control the game, play deep. I think Mainoo can play that role given the opportunity because you can play through somebody like him and you can get out of tight situations and open the game up for your attacking players.

“You might just have to be a patient young man at the moment for the team to find its way for the manager to then put the trust in him to go and play.

“But if it was me personally, if I was playing two in the midfield, Kobbie Mainoo would definitely play because he’s a super talent who can handle the ball as well as anybody that Man United have got right now and I would give him that responsibility.”