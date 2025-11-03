Rooney insists Man Utd should have re-signed ‘on fire’ Premier League star: ‘I’m stoked’

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney reckons the Red Devils should have re-signed Danny Welbeck in recent years with the striker going through a “purple patch”.

Ruben Amorim’s side could really use a goalscorer like Welbeck at the moment with Benjamin Sesko struggling to adapt to the Premier League in his first season.

Welbeck has scored six Premier League goals in ten appearances this term for Brighton with all six of those goals coming in their last five league fixtures.

The former Arsenal and Man Utd striker scored again over the weekend as Brighton beat Leeds 3-0 in the Premier League to move up to tenth in the table.

And Rooney is so pleased for his former Old Trafford team-mate and thinks Man Utd probably regret not signing the Seagulls star in recent seasons.

Rooney said on his BBC podcast: “I’m stoked, he’s been on fire. I absolutely love Daniel, I love him.

“He’s been such a good player in the Premier League. Man United should have brought him back because he scores goals and he works hard.

“I think over the last couple of years I would have really have liked to have him back. I think now United are going a different way and have hopefully turned a corner.

“But I would have wanted him back over the last few years. He seems settled at Brighton so I just hope he keeps scoring goals and hopefully gives himself the best chance possible to get back in the England squad.”

When asked his thoughts on Welbeck when they were team-mates together at Man Utd, Rooney added: “He was brilliant. Honestly he’s such a lovely person.

“He pressed really high and was aggressive and quick with it. Really clever, good feet and he scored goals. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He has had injuries in his career which probably hindered him a bit but he seems to be fit now and he’s showing his ability.”

England have a lack of solid back-up if Harry Kane gets injured ahead of the World Cup and Rooney insists Welbeck has to be in Thomas Tuchel’s thoughts.

Rooney continued: “He’s having a purple patch at the moment and he’s putting himself in a position where Thomas Tuchel will definitely have to look at him.

“Behind Harry Kane, he’s probably the best or most in-form striker from England so he’s given himself a chance.

“I’m not saying Daniel will happily accept being on the bench but other players might want to push Kane for that starting place which I don’t think it realistic but Daniel could go, a bit like Jordan Henderson, and use his experience around the squad.

“But also he’s got the ability to come on and have a big impact. Thomas Tuchel definitely needs to look at him, for sure.

“In the next international break I wouldn’t even call Harry Kane up, give him a rest, and have a look at some other players like Welbeck, Watkins and Toney.

“There’s not too many opportunities left now before the World Cup so Tuchel needs to have a look at some of these players.”