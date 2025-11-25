Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed a “big problem” in his former side’s loss to Everton and has blamed head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils crashed down to earth on Monday night as their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League ended.

Amorim‘s side hosted Everton at Old Trafford and suffered an embarrassing 1-0 loss despite the Toffees going down to ten men inside the opening 15 minutes.

Idrissa Gueye was sent off in unique circumstances as he clashed with teammate Michael Keane, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall broke the deadlock with a stunning strike from distance.

Man Utd then dominated possession, but could not equalise as Everton defended brilliantly to earn a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

This result leaves the Red Devils tenth in the Premier League table and defender Matthijs de Ligt revealed what they “lacked” after the match.

“It’s always difficult against 10 men, they drop a little bit more,” De Ligt said.

READ: Amorim and ’embarrassing’ Man Utd return to the doldrums vs ten-man Everton



“They have four guys who are two metres at the back, so crosses are going to be difficult.

“I think we lacked the patience to play between the lines and play on the floor. I think we crossed a lot of balls but obviously they are really strong in that aspect. But still we have to do a lot more than this.”

In response to these comments, Rooney explained what Man Utd’s “big problem” was against Everton.

“They were certainly favourites to win the game tonight and Everton going to 10 men, you think they’re going to kick on and win the game comfortably,” Rooney said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Carragher hits out at Amorim over historic ‘first’ as Man Utd boss deserves ‘a lot of blame’

👉 Amorim angry at ‘every situation’ in Man Utd defeat as most ‘important’ shortfall named

👉 Amorim’s bold transfer message justified with Man Utd call vs Everton amid ‘impossible’ hypocrisy



“I think, as De Ligt just said there, they forced too many balls, they were crossing the balls at times when they didn’t need to cross it. If they’d stayed a bit more patient and pulled Everton out of position…that was a big problem for them tonight.”

Rooney also criticised Amorim, who should have “changed the system” to help break Everton down and did not need to keep Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw on the pitch.

He added: “I would like to see them change the system.

“I know Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro were stepping in and trying to add an extra player in midfield. But when you’ve got an extra player, having a more creative player in his natural position would have made the difference.

“I think Ruben Amorim and the Manchester United players will be really disappointed with tonight’s performance.”