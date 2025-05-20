Rooney tells Man Utd to sign two top Chelsea targets after Romano gives ‘here we go’ to first signing

Wayne Rooney reckons Man Utd should look to sign two of Chelsea’s top targets this summer as they close in on their first deal ahead of the summer.

The Red Devils are looking to put an awful season in the Premier League behind them when they face Tottenham in the Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

Despite being 16th in the Premier League table, miles away from the European places, Man Utd have a chance to save their season and qualify for the Champions League by defeating Spurs.

A win on Wednesday would boost their transfer budget ahead of next season and could see Ruben Amorim given the players he needs to implement the system that worked so well for him at Sporting CP.

And his first signing is set to be Wolves forward Matheus Cunha with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving his famous ‘here we go!’ confirmation to the transfer on Monday.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Manchester United are now closing in on Matheus Cunha deal! The Brazilian has accepted the project as agreement on personal terms is now being finalised, almost done. Final details to sort between all parties involved… and then, here we go.’

Giving further details on Tuesday morning, Romano added: ‘More on Matheus Cunha exclusive story. Man United are set to approach also Wolves to proceed with £62.5m release clause payment in installments. The deal is almost done on player side as revealed yesterday, with final details being clarified. Cunha said YES.’

And now Man Utd legend Rooney has some ideas for their next three signings with the former striker hoping the Red Devils could get his ideas over the line.

Rooney reckons they need a replacement for Andre Onana in goal and has urged Man Utd to bring back former star David de Gea, who has been having a good season at Fiorentina.

While the former England international also reckons the Red Devils should attempt to bring Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who have both been heavily linked with Chelsea, to Old Trafford.

When asked which playerd Man Utd should look to target this summer, Rooney told Amazon Prime: “I would probably sign David de Gea back. I think Manchester United have missed him and he could still do a very good job for United.

“I would sign Victor Osimhen as the No. 9. I think he’s a good striker and would possibly be available this summer.

“The third one would be difficult but I would try to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. I think he would have a really good impact on the club.”

