Roy Keane insists Bruno Fernandes has failed to “make those around him better” at Manchester United and disagreed with Ian Wright’s claim that the playmaker is “a winner”.

Fernandes scored a brace in United’s 4-2 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday and has been one of few shining lights for the Red Devils in a bang average season.

‘What has he won?’

Wright has sympathy for the “frustrated” captain, but Keane wants to see far more from the Portugal international.

“I think Bruno is a winner,” Wright said on the Stick to Football podcast. “He’s frustrated. Whatever we say, he has his faults where he waves his arms up but he’s the kind of player that is trying (to change things).”

Keane was having none of it though, insisting: “He’s won nothing in his career, he’s 29 years of age. What has he won in his career?”

Wright responded: “(I appreciate) he’s won nothing. But, irrespective of wanting to be a winner, his standards are high.

“If you take Bruno out of Man United we’re talking about players who haven’t improved. If he’s not doing what he’s doing United are nowhere near where they are.

“He’s frustrated, he probably sees it in training every day, people not up to the standards of what he’s looking for and it spills over into a Saturday.

“Because he (still) brings ‘it’ when we say about his histrionics, he brings it. If Man United are saved in a game it’s probably him who’s going to do it. He’s got every right to be upset with them because they should be doing better.”

‘Flex your muscles’

Keane admitted Fernandes has quality, but questioned his ability to lead others in the team.

“I think he is a talented boy,” he added. “But does he help people out and does he make others around him better? The answer is 100 per cent no. He does like to dig them out, which is fine, but you’ve also got to drag the others along.

“Would you like to be in that United dressing room today with these guys going… ‘not sure about him, I think he’s OK when we’re winning but we’re not going to be winning every time’.

“How do you stop that momentum and flex your muscles in games? That’s what I want. We talk about talented players but sometimes it’s about personalities in big games and getting you over the line in big games.”

Wright disagreed, insisting “Bruno has got that,” before the Irishman retorted: “Where is the evidence? Where is the evidence?’

Wright added: “The way he plays and the way he saves the club.”

Keane responded incredulously: ‘Saves the club? Look, he’s won nothing in his career. He’s won nothing in his career. Look at his CV. if he’s one of your best players there’s a responsibility.”

Wright insisted Fernandes “leads by example” which was the final straw for Keane, who finished: “Example? There’s more to the game than that.”

