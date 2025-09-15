Keane slams three Man Utd players who ‘threw towel in’ vs Man City; one star ‘gets away with murder’

Man Utd legend Roy Keane has claimed that Luke Shaw “has been getting away with murder for years” after their 3-0 defeat to Man City.

The Red Devils were well beaten by the Citizens on Sunday with their fixture against Chelsea next Saturday now looking like a big match for the future of Ruben Amorim.

Phil Foden opened the scoring in the first half for Man City before Erling Haaland added two goals to give the Citizens an unassailable three-goal lead.

For City’s first goal, Jeremy Doku received the ball in space behind Man Utd‘s midfield duo of Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte before the Belgian skipped past Shaw.

Keane hit out at the trio on Sky Sports: “All of the defending [was poor]. Listen, it was very good from City, Doku and Foden’s timing was perfect.

“But United’s defending… the two midfielders are too square and Shaw just gives up. It’s a nice bit of skill but Shaw’s an England international player, he’s got hundreds of games under his belt and doesn’t even get his body position right.

“It’s far too easy, it’s like he’s thrown the towel in, and [players] running off the back of Bruno, that’s been going on for years. My goodness, even before that, you have two midfielders and they’re too square. One pass through and it takes them out. It was far too easy.”

Keane was unhappy at Shaw in particular, the Man Utd legend added: “Shaw is an international footballer, so for him to get caught out like that.

“I think he has been getting away with murder for years at United. Always injured and never quite fit.

“We make excuses and then he gets a few games under his belt and he’s making decisions like he doesn’t even want to tackle anyone.”

Amorim is now under growing pressure at Man Utd after starting the season in familar inconsistent form following their 15th-placed finish in 2024/25.

On their poor start, Amorim told reporters: “I understand everything. It is normal. The result, I accept that. I don’t see it that way, we are doing better than the results.

“The record says everything. My message to fans: I will do everything. Always thinking about what is best for the club.

“Until I’m here, I’ll do my best. The rest is not my decision. I’m suffering more [than the fans].

“I see the record. I understand the frustration and I understand the decisions that come with that. I take the critics. That’s it.”

