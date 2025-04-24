Man Utd: Amorim plots midfield revamp with £51m ‘assist king’ transfer hijack

La Liga looks set to lose one of it’s most creative players this summer, with reports emerging that Villarreal’s Alex Baena is attracting serious interest from Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old playmaker, who turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in January, is now the subject of growing transfer speculation after another standout season in Spain.

Baena has notched six goals and eight assists in 28 appearances this campaign, further enhancing a reputation built on elite set-piece delivery, incisive passing, and relentless work rate.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, Atletico Madrid have made Baena a top priority this summer and have already made contact with the player’s camp to express their interest.

Speaking on X, he said: “Atletico are confident of completing the signing of Alex Baena before the Club World Cup.

“They have already contacted his representatives to express their interest in the transfer. At the moment, there are no official negotiations with Villarreal.

“Bayern Munich and Man Utd have also enquired about the player.”

For Utd, Baena could be the ideal addition to a midfield that has too often lacked control and creativity in advanced areas.

With Bruno Fernandes increasingly used in deeper or wider roles under Ruben Amorim, Baena could offer the kind of left-sided attacking balance and tactical discipline Amorim needs.

The Utd boss is expected to be particularly active in the coming window, with F365 reporting that Matheus Cunha has already agreed a deal to join the Red Devils.

While no official talks have begun with Villarreal, Atleti are said to be confident of sealing a deal before the expanded Club World Cup kicks off in June.

Baena has a £51m release clause, but Villarreal are reportedly open to negotiating around £43m – especially if Atletico include a player in part-exchange.

After helping Spain win Euro 2024 and Olympic gold last summer, Baena, dubbed the “La Liga assist king” by Football Espana, has seen his stock continue to rise.

No player has recorded more assists in Spain over the last two seasons – 18 in all competitions last year alone – and it’s little wonder he’s now on the radar of clubs across the continent.

Man Utd and Bayern Munich have both enquired about the 22-year-old’s availability, and while they haven’t made formal moves yet, the financial muscle of both clubs means Villarreal’s asking price would be no obstacle.

Atletico, though, appear to be leading the chase. Whether that lasts will likely depend on how quickly they can firm up their interest before the Premier League and Bundesliga giants come knocking with bigger offers.