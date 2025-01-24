Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has blocked Real Betis’ loan move for Antony while they are still light in attacking areas, according to reports.

The Red Devils, who lost 3-1 to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, have been having a terrible season with Amorim’s side currently 13th in the the table.

Antony, who signed from Ajax for £85m in 2022, has played 407 minutes in all competitions this season over 14 appearances, three of which have been in the starting XI.

His time in the team has slightly improved since the arrival of Amorim as manager but it was understood that the new Man Utd head coach is unlikely to stand in the way of his exit from Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave his “here we go” to a loan deal, as Real Betis agreed a temporary transfer until the end of the season with Man Utd for Antony.

Romano wrote on X on Monday: “Antony to Real Betis, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties with Man United too.

“Documents being checked; then time for travel and medical tests. United will let him leave on loan deal with 𝐧𝐨 buy clause. He’ll be formally back to United in June.”

However, Spanish publication Diario de Sevilla (via Sport Witness) claim that Man Utd ‘haven’t sanctioned a move because of Ruben Amorim’ despite all parties agreeing to a loan deal.

It’s claimed that Man Utd boss Amorim wants to secure a replacement before he allows Antony out on loan, Diario de Sevilla adds: ‘This shortage of attackers, precisely, is what motivates Amorim not to unblock Antony’s definitive departure.’

Antony came off the bench for six minutes as Man Utd lost to Brighton at the weekend and he was in Amorim’s squad again as the Red Devils beat Scottish side Rangers 2-1 in the Europa League group stage on Thursday night.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian, who moved to Real Betis in the summer, insists that Antony’s potential new team-mates “will be here to help him” if the deal gets over the line.

Adrian told Marca when asked about the Antony speculation: “If the move ends up happening he will be come to help the team and show the best version of himself.

“The doors are open to him and we will be here to help him all the time.

“There is no doubt that he can contribute with the magic that he has. We saw this version of him when he was playing for Ajax.”