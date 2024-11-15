According to reports, Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United has ‘condemned’ one of his players to an exit as he is ‘living out his final days’.

Amorim has officially joined Man Utd and is preparing for his first game in charge, which is at Ipswich Town on November 24.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss was appointed to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked following last month’s disappointing 2-1 loss at West Ham.

Under Ten Hag, Man Utd won just three of their opening nine Premier League games. This miserable start to the season left them 14th in the table.

Amorim was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer before they appointed Arne Slot and Julen Lopetegui respectively. More recently, he had been touted as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola but Man Utd moved quickly and decisively to appoint the talented head coach.

United’s fortunes improved under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy – who could soon join a Championship club – as they have won three games in four, but they remain far away from where co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants them to be.

Ahead of the winter transfer window, several Man Utd stars are being linked with exits and Amorim has already reportedly decided two ‘resounding failures’ will leave.

Casemiro is one player who has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere after he struggled for the Premier League giants last season.

The Brazil international joined Man Utd for around £60m plus add-ons during the 2022 summer transfer window and impressed during his debut season.

However, his performance massively declined last season and he’s also been under fire at the start of this campaign.

Casemiro has started four Premier League games in a row, but a report in Spain claims his future ‘looks to be far away’ from Man Utd as Amorim’s ‘arrival condemns’ the experienced midfielder.

Regarding his next move, it’s unsurprisingly claimed that he ‘could arrive’ in Saudi Arabia.