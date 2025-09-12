‘Real baller’ at Man Utd who Ruben Amorim doesn’t fancy has ‘fans’ at Juventus

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee is one of the players on Juventus’ list to replace Dusan Vlahovic in Turin, according to reports.

The Red Devils struggled in the 2024/25 season with Ruben Amorim’s side only managing a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, while losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

That means that Man Utd are without European football this campaign with Amorim’s job reportedly on the line if he doesn’t secure a place in a European competition for next term.

Man Utd have vastly improved their attack over the summer with the additions of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo costing around £200m.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than the Red Devils last season with Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee coming under fire for only contributing seven league goals between them.

Hojlund has since been shipped out on loan to Serie A champions Napoli, while Zirkzee – who picked up a season-ending injury in mid-April – is back in Amorim’s squad.

The Netherlands international has been eased back in by the Man Utd boss, coming off the bench to play 39 minutes against League Two side Grimsby in the League Cup, while he played an hour in a 3-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League before the international break.

And now Italian publication Tuttosport claims that Juventus are looking for an ‘heir’ to Vlahovic and Zirkzee is on a list of names they will consider ahead of the next couple of transfer windows.

Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca, Bologna’s Santiago Castro and Parma’s Matteo Pellegrino are also on the list with Zirkzee ‘another candidate’.

Tuttosport add: ‘Keep an eye on another candidate, one being monitored in the Premier League: Joshua Zirkzee . He’s one of the many stickers Manchester United have collected in recent years.

‘Unfortunately, he’s been sidelined. Amorim isn’t held in high regard, but there are fans in Turin. Despite his slip-up in England, too many have failed at Old Trafford.’

Former Man Utd winger Lee Sharpe reckons Zirkzee is a “real baller” who will eventually come good for Amorim and start contributing more.

Sharpe said back in May: “I like Zirkzee – he was unfortunate to get injured when he did, but he’s a real baller and I think he can be a superstar for Manchester United if he can get games under his belt.

“He needs a regular run. I don’t think he’s had a 10-game stint where he has actually played week in, week out.

“There were reports that he wasn’t quite fit when he signed, so it took him a bit of time to get up to speed. I think he was just finding his feet when he got injured but I think he’s going to prove a real key player next season.”