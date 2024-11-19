Seven Man Utd stars face January exit under Amorim ‘with future budgets expected to be tight’

Seven stars are at risk of being sold under new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Amorim was appointed on November 1 after the Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag earlier that week, while he had to wait until last Monday to begin work after taking charge of his last Sporting Lisbon match against Braga before the international break.

And now Amorim can get to work fixing Man Utd with the Red Devils currently 13th in the Premier League table after a disastrous start to the new season.

Ten Hag’s side won three of their first nine Premier League matches before interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy put another four points on the board in their last two fixtures.

Amorim, who took charge of his first training session this week, has his work cut out as he attempts to implement a new formation and decide which players he wants to keep at the club.

The Daily Mirror claims that seven of the Man Utd first-team squad are at risk of being sold under Amorim and, ‘with the January transfer window approaching rapidly on the horizon, he could be in line for some difficult decisions.’

Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire is ‘among seven stars whose Manchester United careers could end’ under the Portuguese boss, while ‘Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all out of contract next summer and could be set for exits’.

The report adds:

‘Other stars out of contract include former captain Harry Maguire. He was linked with West Ham last summer and could bid farewell after dropping down the pecking order – albeit the Red Devils holding an option to extend his deal by a further year. ‘United also have a similar arrangement with Amad Diallo. The Ivorian winger has managed to establish himself at Old Trafford this season and talks over a new deal are expected. ‘While Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia still have 18 months left on their respective deals, they still face scrutiny over their futures. The Brazilian has long been linked with a move away and the Red Devils could choose to cash in so they do not lose him for nothing. ‘Malacia is also out of contract in 2026. The Dutchman has only just returned to action following a lengthy injury layoff so any talks might be paused until he is fully fit.’

