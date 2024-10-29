Ruben Amorim demands three signings at Man Utd as Sporting stay ‘isn’t impossible’

Ruben Amorim has 'agreed' to become the next Man Utd manager.

Incoming Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is keen for the Red Devils to sign three players to strengthen their squad, according to reports.

Man Utd announced on Monday morning that they had sacked Erik ten Hag after a terrible start to the season sees them in 14th position in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have won just three of their opening nice matches of the season with only Southampton and Crystal Palace scoring fewer goals in the Premier League.

And on Monday afternoon there were already reports claiming that Sporting Lisbon manager Amorim is the one Man Utd want to replace Ten Hag.

Man Utd are willing to pay his reported €10m release clause with Fulham’s Marco Silva and former Barcelona boss Xavi also still being linked.

But now reliable journalist Rudy Galletti has told TEAMtalk that a ‘full agreement with Amorim is not 100% done yet but it is now down to the final details’.

Sporting still need to find a replacement for Amorim and sources have told Galletti that ‘it isn’t impossible that he could stay until the end of the season, out of respect for the club’.

The report adds that Amorim wants to bring as many as three Sporting players with him if he leaves the Portuguese club to sign as the new Man Utd manager.

Amorim has ‘has already informed Man Utd’s board’ of the three players he wants with the 47-year-old ‘keen’ on bringing Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio with him to Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards is the second name on Amorim’s list, while in-demand Viktor Gyokeres is unsurprisingly the third player he wants following him to Man Utd.

The Red Devils brought in Joshua Zirkzee over the summer to support young striker Rasmus Hojlund with the goalscoring burden – but there are doubts whether they have enough firepower to sustain a push for the top four.

If Man Utd want to take Amorim’s advice and sign former Coventry City striker Gyokeres next summer then he could be available for between €60-70m.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on X earlier on Tuesday: “Been told despite a release clause set at €100m, there is an agreement that Viktor #Gyökeres can leave @SportingCP next summer for €60-70m.

“A move in the winter is currently not planned. A transfer in the summer is very likely. In England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are specifically interested in the 26 y/o. #LFC #CFC All of the teams are informed about the transfer agreement. 18 goals and 7 assists this season yet. Top striker.”