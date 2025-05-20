Man Utd have received a major boost ahead of the Europa League final after Joshua Zirkzee was among three returning stars pictured in training on Tuesday.

The striker was initially ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury suffered during last month’s 4-1 defeat to Newcastle. Ruben Amorim had confirmed at the time that Zirkzee would not feature again this term, telling reporters: “He will not play again this season. Let’s prepare him for the next one.”

However, Zirkzee was involved in full team training at Carrington on Tuesday morning, on the day the squad flies to Spain for Wednesday’s final against Tottenham in Bilbao.

It marks a surprise turnaround for the Dutch forward, who had looked visibly upset when he left the pitch at St James’ Park and was widely expected to focus on recovering ahead of pre-season.

His return provides a timely lift for Man Utd, who have been forced to protect Rasmus Hojlund, the only striker available for the final, in recent weeks.

Zirkzee’s availability offers a new option in the final third and could influence the manager’s tactical approach against a Spurs side Utd have failed to beat in three meetings this season.

Zirkzee has scored six goals and provided four assists in all competitions since arriving last summer, and his blend of physicality and link-up play has been missed in recent weeks.

Amorim’s side has managed just five goals in their last eight domestic matches, with Bruno Fernandes still tasked with carrying the bulk of the attacking threat.

There was further good news for Utd in their final training session before the flight to Bilbao. Both Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro took part after recent fitness concerns, while Jonny Evans was also involved in the main portion of training.

Matthijs de Ligt was absent, casting doubt over his chances of making the matchday squad. With Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw starting in the recent 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, Yoro’s return may see him replace Shaw if deemed fit enough to start.

Dalot’s return also gives Amorim the option to push Noussair Mazraoui into the back three, with the Portuguese defender and Patrick Dorgu providing the width in more advanced wing-back roles.

Despite sitting 16th in the Premier League and enduring a dismal domestic season, United are one win away from lifting silverware and qualifying for the Champions League.

Victory in Bilbao would also complete an unbeaten Europa League campaign, a feat achieved by only three other clubs in the competition’s modern era.

Zirkzee’s return will now be assessed by the coaching staff, with a decision to be made on whether he features from the start or is held in reserve. Either way, his presence provides a significant boost on the eve of Utd’s biggest match of the season.