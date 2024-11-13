Manchester United have had high hopes for their young centre-back Leny Yoro since he arrived at the club in the summer from Lille.

United fended off interest from Real Madrid to seal the signing of one of Europe’s hottest prospects, though for United fans, they have had to be patient in seeing their new man play for the club.

Yoro started matches against Rangers and Arsenal in pre season, but he had to come off in the latter after suffering an ankle injury.

The setback meant Yoro didn’t actually play under Erik ten Hag in a competitive game, the man who signed him, with the Dutch boss losing his job last month.

Ten Hag’s successor Ruben Amorim arrived at Carrington earlier this week, with the former Sporting Lisbon coach pictured with Yoro.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Amorim and his staff view Yoro as one of the most interesting players to develop as United aim to build a long term project.

The Italian journalist also revealed United consider the 19-year-old a generational talent, with Amorim in agreement on that.

Yoro’s full recovery is said to be at the final stages, with the wait almost over for the French teenager to show out at Old Trafford.

🔴🇫🇷 Ruben Amorim and his staff consider Leny Yoro one of the most interesting players to develop for Man United’s long term project. He’s considered a generational talent by the club and Amorim with his staff fully agree on that. Yoro’s full recovery is also at final stages. pic.twitter.com/Yvl8t75Voz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2024

Yoro played 60 games for his boyhood club Lille, though was sought after among clubs across Europe from his earliest stages. Many within the game have compared him to former United and France defender Raphael Varane, due to his figure, profile, nationality and the age in which he made his big move.

Varane was also just 18-years-old when he switched RC Lens for Real Madrid. Madrid pipped United to Varane’s signature, though the Reds were sure to land their man this time round after seemingly realising they secured the services of Varane after he had passed his best.

It will be interesting to see how United line up under new boss Amorim, who has adopted a three at the back system ever since his early days in career as Casa Pia boss.

Should that be the case at United, Yoro would be expected to play as the right centre-back, alongside fellow summer signing Matthijs De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, who could be deemed as a natural fit for the left-sided position.

Martinez excels on the ball, while having also covered at left-back this season with United still without a recognised full-back on that side.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are close to returning to full fitness, with the latter having featured for the Under 21’s against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.