Ruben Amorim has confirmed his decision on Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund after his struggles continued against Wolves on Sunday.

The Red Devils suffered their 15th Premier League defeat of the season against Wolves on Sunday afternoon. This result leaves them 14th in the table.

The 2024/25 campaign has been disastrous for Man Utd, who need to win the Europa League to earn a spot in Europe next season.

Man Utd have been toothless in attack this season as they sit 16th in our open play goals Premier League table and huge changes are required this summer.

Injuries have forced Amorim to give opportunities to several Man Utd starlets in recent weeks, with Harry Amass and Tyler Fredericson starting against Wolves.

The two defenders impressed in the 1-0 loss to Wolves and Amorim admitted post-match that they “deserved better”.

“I felt today that they deserved a better memory from their first games,” Amorim admitted.

“Tyler played really well, also Amass played really well, and they deserved better because we were the better team, we played well, created chances, but in the end one opportunity for the opponent and they score.

“The memories are not the best for these kids, but they played well.”

On United’s biggest issue, Amorim added: “If you don’t score goals you don’t win games. We need to score goals.

“There was a time we didn’t score, but we didn’t create. We have a lot of chances to score, but we didn’t score – that’s the biggest problem for our team.”

Man Utd’s summer priority needs to be a new striker as Rasmus Hojlund has massively underperformed this season, with a pundit describing him as “awful”.

Joshua Zirkzee has outshone Hojlund in recent months, but the former is out for the remainder of this term with a hamstring injury.

Despite his continued struggles, Amorim confirmed after the loss to Wolves that he will continue playing Hojlund.

“The only way I know is to work on him and show him the videos,” Amorim said.

“Like you said he needs to score a goal and he won’t score if he is out [of the team] so I try to manage that during games.

“He needs to score, that’s all, like a striker needs. I think if you look at the games we have several players that miss big chances, not just Rasmus.

“Of course Rasmus the game it’s to score goals because he’s a striker but it’s a team thing. I already said that. Our team should score more goals, it’s not just Rasmus missing chances.”