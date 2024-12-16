Amorim ‘wants Man Utd star out now’ and ‘names’ January ‘replacement’ as plans take ‘first step’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim wants to get rid of Andre Onana in the January transfer window with a replacement lined up, according to reports.

The Red Devils beat Man City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a potentially game-changing victory for the confidence and belief around Ruben Amorim’s side.

Late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo wiped out Josko Gvardiol’s opener for the Citizens as Man Utd picked up an important three points, which kept them 13th in the Premier League table but five points off fifth-placed Man City.

Amorim has only been in place since mid-November and has had a mixed start to his time at Old Trafford with the Portuguese coach overseeing two wins, two losses and a draw in his first five Premier League matches.

There has been lots of speculation as to who Man Utd could look to move on in the January transfer window and who Amorim will be able to bring in as reinforcements.

Onana is one player who has put himself in the spotlight in recent weeks, despite his overall good form this season for Man Utd, after dropping a couple of clangers against Nottingham Forest and Viktoria Plzen.

And now reports in Spain claim that Amorim ‘wants him out now’ and ‘asks for a top replacement for January’ after ‘losing patience’ with Onana.

It is understood that the Cameroonian ‘has not managed to convince the Portuguese coach, who is already planning his replacement for the winter transfer market’.

Amorim ‘names’ the replacement he wants in the form of Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka and Man Utd ‘would be willing to invest 20 million euros to sign him as an undisputed starter’.

The Man Utd boss has ‘made Bulka one of his priorities’ with the Poland goalkeeper ‘an affordable option for the Red Devils , who are willing to make the necessary financial effort’.

Signing a new goalkeeper is ‘one of the most urgent priorities’ and ‘would be the first step in Ruben Amorim ‘s plans to strengthen the team in the winter transfer market’.

Despite the rumours, Amorim came out and defended Onana from criticism earlier this week, the Man Utd boss said: “Yeah we have to take it like it is. He had already, in the past, a situation like that. So we have to work on this.

“If you see the play, we are trying to build up a lot with the goalkeeper making the balls with Matta [Matthijs de Ligt] a lot of times.

“This time, we have a disconnect a little bit during the play and, when we try this, we suffered a goal, a difficult goal for us in the start of the second half. But we managed today, not like against Nottingham [Forest]. We managed to help Onana, like he did in the past for us.”

