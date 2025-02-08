Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly been ‘left disappointed’ with club chiefs at Old Trafford after the January transfer window.

Towards the end of 2024, Amorim left Sporting Lisbon to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd.

The 39-year-old was thrown in at the deep end and has endured a rough start at Man Utd, losing eight of his first 20 matches in all competitions.

Man Utd are 14th in our Premier League form table and they produced another worrying performance as they edged past Leicester City in the FA Cup on Friday night.

It’s become increasingly evident that the Red Devils need a huge rebuild, but they were not as active as they should have been during the winter transfer window.

United offloaded Marcus Rashford and Antony to Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively on loan, while they signed Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven.

It’s been widely reported that the Red Devils need to offload pricey assets to raise funds for big-money signings this year so the summer window could also be frustrating for the Premier League giants.

Man Utd’s lack of transfer activity in January leaves Amorim with limited attacking options, so it would not be a surprise if their struggles continue for the rest of this season. Despite this, the head coach claims it was his “decision” not to make more winter signings.

“We are taking a risk but we want a different thing in the team, different profiles. It was my decision to do that,” Amorim said.

“I’m not naive, I said that many times, this is a sport of results and we are in a difficult situation.

“I know when I chose this profession that you have the risk of results and I knew when I came here I look at the schedule.

“I look at the team, my decision changing everything in the middle of the season without new signings is a danger for a coach, but I have a clear idea of what I want to do and I take these risks because in the end it’s going to pay off.”

Despite this, a report from Football Transfers claims ‘frustrated’ Amorim has been left ‘raging’ with ‘certain members of United’s hierarchy over their handling of key transfer dealings, particularly Casemiro’s stay and the delayed departure of Rashford’.

Regarding Amorim’s ‘disappointment’ at this ‘broken promise’, the report claims: