Ruben Amorim told to reshape Man Utd centre-back into ‘Rodri-esque’ star to ‘plug a gap’

Ruben Amorim has been told to use a centre-back in a Rodri role.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has been told to transform one of his centre-backs into a defensive midfielder this season to “plug a gap”.

The Red Devils were pretty active in the summer transfer window as they concentrated on attack with INEOS spending around £200m to improve their forward options.

Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo will help Man Utd avoid becoming one of the lowest scoring teams in the Premier League for a second season in a row.

Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon and Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens also signed for the Red Devils with both options set to boost the squad.

However, many supporters and former players thought it was key that Man Utd brought in a new midfielder before the transfer deadline shut.

They were linked to Brighton’s Carlos Baleba but a deal proved too expensive this summer – but are likely to attempt a record-breaking deal in 2026.

And now former Wimbledon star Robbie Earle reckons Amorim could reshape Man Utd centre-back Leny Yoro into a defensive midfielder.

Earle told The Two Robbies Podcast: “He [Amorim] has got a find a way to close things down. I had a thought, because we’re saying, “OK, you need to go and buy one [a midfielder]”, and Baleba was talked about. And again, I’m just chucking this out there, is there anybody else in that group that can help them?’

“Could Leny Yoro play in midfield, as a holding player?”

Man Utd have Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez as options in central defence and Earle reckons Yoro “might plug a gap” if he isn’t the “solution” to their issues in midfield.

Earle added: “[Yoro is] an athletic midfielder who can see danger, who would track runners, who would understand the role, who can play in midfield.

“I’m not saying he’s a solution, but he might plug a gap next to Bruno, or if it’s not Bruno, Ugarte, or Mainoo.

“We keep seeing Man United and see players running off them. Leny Yoro would have the understanding. be more interested in running back and following than running forward.

“Is there somebody Rodri-esque? You’ve got to find a solution.”

After their defeat to Grimsby Town in the League Cup, Yoro reacted to their poor start to the season on Sky Sports, he said: “I think it’s been difficult for everyone.

“This game is in the past now and we need to move forward and think about Burnley. The team is ready to hold their heads up and we’re looking forward to the game.”