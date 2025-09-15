Safe to say Roy Keane is not impressed with Ruben Amorim

Have Manchester United make a sack ‘decision’? No. Has Ruben Amorim issued an ‘ultimatum’? Also no.

The media has of course lost its mind after another Manchester United defeat.

Lies, damned lies and statistics

We all know Manchester United are really bad. And we have all seen the Premier League table since his appointment that shows that – of the ever-present clubs in the Premier League – Manchester United have been the worst.

But do you know what that table does not prove? Over to The Sun for their top story on their football homepage:

Man Utd’s nightmare derby defeat means Ruben Amorim is now statistically the WORST boss in Premier League

Sorry but bollocks. What it ‘means’ is that Manchester United are the worst of those clubs in the Premier League over the last 31 games. It does not show that Amorim is a WORSE manager than promoted managers Scott Parker or Daniel Farke, or new Brentford boss Keith Andrews, and especially not Ange Postecoglou, who has actually picked up a paltry 25 points from his last 31 Premier League games as manager of Tottenham and Nottingham Forest.

Are Manchester United sh*t? God yes. Do we have to lie to illustrate just how sh*t they are? We absolutely shouldn’t.

READ: Amorim sack moves closer as he goads Man Utd into action after derby mauling

Man Utd make a decision every day

Just a few weeks after Manchester United ‘made a Ruben Amorim sack decision’ after defeat to Grimsby, they have been busy once again, according to SPORTbible.

Man Utd ‘Make Decision’ on Sacking Ruben Amorim After Derby Defeat

The first thing to note is that – as is customary in this situation – they are quoting nobody but themselves. And do you know why they are quoting nobody but themselves? Because United have made no such ‘decision’, of course. Because clubs do not make ‘decisions’ after every football match. That would be mental.

What has happened is that, according to the Manchester Evening News, ‘Ruben Amorim retains the support of the Manchester United hierarchy’.

That’s not because the ‘hierarchy’ jumped on a call on Sunday night to make a ‘decision’ but because they are committed to this manager; the next ‘sack decision’ they make will probably be the decision to actually sack him.

But certain outlets know that claiming ‘decisions’ is a powerful tack. Not quite as powerful is a ‘sack verdict’ but it’s not bad as a back-up…

‘Ruben Amorim sack verdict given after Man United defeat to Manchester City – ‘not working” – Manchester Evening News get their ‘sack verdict’ from two pundits in Roy Keane and Micah Richards who literally never mentioned the ‘sack’.

‘Man Utd given Ruben Amorim sack verdict after Man City inflict more misery on rivals’ – Mirror. See above. It’s basically the same content now.

‘Man Utd news: Ruben Amorim receives sack verdict after Man City defeat’ – FootballTransfers. And this time the ‘sack verdict’ is delivered by nameless ‘Manchester United fans’. Probably the best sort.

Decisions, decisions. Verdicts, verdicts. And none of them delivered by people with any influence at all.

And then there’s the ‘ultimatum’, possibly the most powerful word of all. It’s defined as ‘a final demand or statement of terms, the rejection of which will result in retaliation or a breakdown in relations’.

So we were surprised to see that Amorim had issued an ‘ultimatum after making fresh sack admission’ in the Mirror. Well, not surprised, more intrigued by how they might have somehow engineered an ‘ultimatum’ out of his comments after the match.

And of course, the answer to that question is that they didn’t; they have decided he ‘set himself a two-year ultimatum to prove he is the right man for the job’ when he was appointed.

You know and we know that you cannot set yourself an ‘ultimatum’; you can set yourself a target, or a deadline, or you can issue an ultimatum to somebody else.

The clue is in the fact that nobody saw Amorim’s comments in November 2024 – “in two years you will understand if I am the right man to be in this process” – as an ‘ultimatum’ because they are so very obviously not.

But now, because the word is so powerful, we are told that Amorim has delivered an ‘ultimatum’ both in the Mirror and Manchester Evening News.

Decisions, decisions. Verdicts, verdicts. Ultimatums, ultimatums. Bollocks, bollocks.