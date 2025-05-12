A new report has revealed a ‘sack update’ on Ruben Amorim after his Manchester United side fell to 16th in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Amorim has had a torrid time since replacing former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag towards the end of last year.

The ex-Sporting Lisbon boss has struggled to implement his preferred playing style with Man Utd‘s squad not suited to his 3-4-3 formation as they have plunged deeper into the bottom half.

Man Utd suffered their 17th Premier League loss of the season on Sunday, losing 2-0 against West Ham. This leaves Amorim’s 16th-placed side a point and a place above fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur.

United have also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, so it is a good job that their run to the Europa League final has been a saving grace in an otherwise disastrous season.

Man Utd will sneak into next season’s Champions League if they beat Spurs in the Europa League final, but Amorim bemoaned his players focusing on this competition after their loss against West Ham.

“Everybody here has to think seriously about a lot of things. Everybody is thinking about the [Europa League] final. The final is not the issue. We have bigger things to think about,” Amorim said.

“I’m talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team. We need to change that.”

He added: “It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club. We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this.

“If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people.”

Amorim has also admitted that he’s “embarrassed” to be Man Utd manager at the moment and a report from Football Insider has revealed a ‘sack update’, with the Europa League final unexpected to make a big impact on his future.