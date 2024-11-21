Joshua Zirkzee only joined Manchester United in the summer but is ‘unhappy’ and wants to return to Serie A, according to reports.

Zirkzee joined the club from Bologna in a £36.5m deal and scored on his debut for United against Fulham, but has been heavily criticised since having failed to find the net again after that first game.

Recent reports have suggested the Netherlands international wants out and that’s been backed up by Turin-based newspaper La Stampa, who claim the 23-year-old ‘is unhappy and is therefore seriously thinking about saying goodbye in the winter window’.

‘He has given the order to his agents to find him another accommodation and try to probe the ground with Juventus’ where Thiago Motta, his coach at Bologna, is now in charge, as Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford is set to provide Zirkzee with ‘even less space’ to make his mark.

The Old Lady’s first-choice striker Dusan Vlahovic has managed six goals in 12 games so far this season but Motta is keen on adding more forward options to his squad and it’s believes Zirkzee ‘would fit perfectly’ at Juventus, who would want to take the striker on loan as they won’t be able to get anywhere close to the fee United paid for him.

It won’t be a like-for-like replacement, but Zirkzee’s exit could make space in the squad for Ademola Lookman, who came close to leaving Atalanta in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain were in talks over a move for the former Everton winger, who starred for the Serie A star on their way to Europa League glory last season and continues to impress, with his eight goals and five assists in all competitions this term also bringing Real Madrid to the table.

CaughtOffside claim ‘a January move is considered unlikely’ but United ‘could be on alert depending how things develop’ ahead of the summer, when Lookman is set for pastures new.

It’s claimed United are ‘closely monitoring’ the Nigeria international’s situation as Atalanta hold talks over a new contract, though the Red Devils are yet to hold any concrete talks of their own, either with the player or the club, over a potential transfer.

It’s claimed Atalanta would want between €60m and €70m for Lookman and United ‘view that as a fair price’, although ‘other targets in that area of the pitch will also be considered in the months ahead’.