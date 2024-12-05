Man Utd: Ruben Amorim identifies ‘smart signing’ mentioned in ‘every internal meeting’ with INEOS

A report from Fabrizio Romano claims Ruben Amorim has identified a “smart” Manchester United signing who has been mentioned in “every internal meeting”.

Amorim suffered his first loss as Man Utd boss on Wednesday night as his side were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates by title contenders Arsenal.

There were positives to come from this defeat, though. One was that summer signing Leny Yoro came off the bench to make his debut for Man Utd.

The Red Devils pulled off a major coup in the summer as they paid an initial fee of around £52m to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign the 19-year-old.

The centre-back has been unavailable for the first few months of this season as he suffered an ankle injury in pre-season, but he made a 31-minute cameo appearance for Man Utd against Arsenal.

Speaking post-match, Amorim revealed Yoro and three of his Man Utd teammates have a “time limit” to help them avoid getting injured.

“It’s not because I like to change all the time but because I like to have all the squad fit,” Amorim said.

“So for example, Harry Maguire has a time limit, Tyrell Malacia has a time limit, Mason Mount has a time limit, Leny Yoro has a real time limit.

“So we have to manage winning games, a different methodology, a different way of playing, more meters to press.

“Tomorrow we have to assess the guys and [if] they have a little bit risk of injury, they will not play. So we have to have everyone to work, to play and to improve the squad.”

Romano says Amorim is a huge fan of Yoro, who is a “crucial player and smart signing”.

“Leny Yoro made his debut for Man United last night… and will be a crucial part of Ruben Amorim’s project,” Romano said.

“In every internal meeting, even during talks before joining United, Amorim and his staff mentioned Leny as a crucial player and smart signing.

“His game time will be managed to avoid any injury in the next weeks but he’s for sure considered the ‘ideal player to sign’ by technical staff and of course Man Utd’s management.”

Last month, Romano said: “Ruben Amorim and his staff consider Leny Yoro one of the most interesting players to develop for Man United’s long-term project.

“He’s considered a generational talent by the club and Amorim with his staff fully agree on that.”