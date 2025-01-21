Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim caused damage to a television as he gave his players a dressing down after their 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Sunday.

The Red Devils looked like they might have turned a corner after a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield and a penalty shootout win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round earlier this month.

But two poor performances against Southampton, although Man Utd ended up winning 3-1, and Brighton have deflated supporters.

Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter scored the goals as the Seagulls beat the Red Devils 3-1 and leave Amorim’s side 13th in the Premier League table.

Amorim hasn’t improved the Red Devils’ position in the Premier League table since he took over from Erik ten Hag in November and the Portuguese head coach made a shocking statement that his side are the “worst team maybe in the history” of Man Utd.

Speaking after the match against Brighton, Amorim said: “In [the past] 10 games in Premier League, we won two. Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me.

“We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.

“We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines.”

And now The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has revealed that Amorim gave a ‘furious critique of his players’ in the aftermath of the Brighton loss and ’caused damage to the big screen television’ in the process.

Whitwell added:

‘The United head coach unleashed his emotions after witnessing the seventh defeat of his 15 games in charge, fiercely voicing his displeasure at his team and showing his frustrations physically.

‘Multiple sources with knowledge of the incident, speaking anonymously to protect relationships, have told The Athletic that the TV used to go through tactics before kick-off was caught as collateral and will require fixing before the visit of Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night.

‘Amorim’s reaction was striking to those on the receiving end who have experienced angry managers before, but even more pronounced on this occasion because usually the Portuguese does not say a word in the immediate aftermath of matches. As he has done his whole coaching career, Amorim prefers to stay silent straight after the final whistle and instead go through analysis the next day in a more sober fashion.

‘But his outburst after Brighton, where his team were easily beaten, bears similarities with the infamous hairdryer treatment delivered by Sir Alex Ferguson when he was upset at displays.’