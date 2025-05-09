Man Utd’s rebuild under Ruben Amorim is gathering pace, but one former England international believes their problems go far beyond any one signing, no matter how talented.

Chris Waddle has warned Man Utd must brace themselves for a long-term rebuild under Amorim and avoid falling back into short-term fixes as he attempts to repair an age

“Manchester United have an ageing squad,” he said.

“Ruben Amorim, who has a massive job on his hands, has brought a lot of young players through. They have to keep their hands off the panic button this summer. They need to give him time, and there are players there that he needs to move on.”

Waddle also stressed that United’s biggest challenge this summer might not be who they bring in, but who they can afford to get off the books.

“They need a big investment,” he continued.

“Four or five players need to come in, but the even bigger challenge will be getting rid of some. They’re on massive wages. The clubs that will want them won’t have the financial muscle United do, and it’ll be tough to sell them on to Italy or Spain.”

Amorim is expected to be backed in the transfer market this summer as Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe look to reshape the first team and staff structure behind the scenes. But patience, Waddle thinks, will be just as important as new signings.

“They lost 4-3 to Brentford, but until Amorim gets his own team together, it’s too early to judge. I think the top six is still a massive challenge for United next season. They need two or three years with Amorim in charge. They have to stop changing managers.”

Still, the club is moving early to secure what could be their first major incoming of the Amorim era – a dynamic, versatile forward who has been one of the standout attacking players outside the traditional top six this season.

Sources close to the deal, such as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, indicate United are in advanced talks with Wolves over a move for Matheus Cunha, with negotiations centring around a fee in excess of £50 million.

Waddle, while full of praise for the Brazilian’s ability, was quick to temper the hype.

“Cunha is a fantastic footballer. He can be temperamental, but perhaps United would be the making of him,” he said. “You can’t be mardy at a club like that — the fans will let you know.”

Cunha, 25, has scored 15 Premier League goals this season for Wolves and is widely viewed as ready for a step up. Waddle believes the move could be transformative if the player embraces the pressure.

“He probably thinks he’s at the stage when he should be at a club like United. Wolves are a big club, but Cunha will be looking for another level up.

“He’s got a huge opportunity here. If he’s one of the players to turn United around and [get them] challenging again, he could be like Eric Cantona, the man who changed United.”

It’s a lofty comparison, but one that hints at the scale of hope and expectation surrounding Amorim’s first major recruit.