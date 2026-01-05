Reliable journalist reveals incredible true cost to Man Utd of sacking Ruben Amorim

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will have to fork out millions to pay off Ruben Amorim.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the true cost of the “whole package of Ruben Amorim at Man Utd” is around £25-30m.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein was the first to reveal that Man Utd have made the choice to sack Amorim on Monday after his rant against the hierarchy on Sunday.

Man Utd were sixth in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday but the Red Devils are still just four points off 14th-placed Crystal Palace.

And the Red Devils later confirmed Amorim had left the club in a statement, which read: ‘Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

‘Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

‘With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

‘The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

‘Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.’

And now Jacobs insists that sacking Amorim could cost Man Utd around £10m with ‘the whole package’ of Amorim at Old Trafford costing between £25m and £30m.

Jacobs said (via The United Stand): ‘Under the terms of his deal and having to pay Ruben Amorim for the remainder of his contract, Man United, in theory, could pay as much as just over £10 million. Including compensation to Sporting and what’s been paid in his current contract, the whole package of Ruben Amorim at Man United is likely to cost around £25-30 million.’

Former Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy has criticised the Man Utd hierarchy for their poor decision-making after yet another post-Alex Ferguson manager is sacked.

Reddy said on X: “INEOS kept on a manager they had no faith in, openly canvassing Europe for his successor but then armed him with £200m to spend on players he wanted, and changed the backroom staff before sacking him anyway.

“They axed a sporting director, whose way of working was well established, because he did not fit in with how they wanted him to work. He warned them about selecting a head coach attached to a fixed style of play, which didn’t suit the squad and how expensive it would be to build a quality 3-4-3.

“They didn’t listen, insisted they believed wholeheartedly in Ruben Amorim’s approach, but then wouldn’t fully back it in the transfer market and asked him to change the tactical principles that attracted them to him. Some ‘best in class’ decision-making…”

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan insists that Man Utd should be looking to pinch Unai Emery from Aston Villa, who are currently third in the Premier League table.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “Emery’s the Man United manager. He’s one of the best in class.”

When asked why Emery would leave Aston Villa for Man Utd, Jordan replied: “Man United’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Jordan added: “He’s a brilliant manager, that’s why I’m saying Man United, get a manager like him who’s a statesman, who can build, who knows how to manage properly and doesn’t do what these children managers do every time they don’t get what they want, which is scream in front of the media.”

