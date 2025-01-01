Ruben Amorim has reportedly written off one Manchester United star as he has made a ‘key’ transfer decision ahead of a major rebuild at Old Trafford.

Since replacing Erik ten Hag at Man Utd, head coach Amorim has been given a rude awakening as his job is bigger than he perhaps initially thought.

Under Amorim, the Red Devils have lost six of their last eleven games in all competitions as they have drifted into the Premier League relegation picture.

Man Utd’s recent poor performances make it clear that a huge overhaul is required at Old Trafford, which is expected to begin during the winter transfer window.

The goalkeeping department has become a problem position for Man Utd as Andre Onana has produced a couple of dire performances, while No.2 Altay Bayindir was heavily criticised after struggling in the Carabao Cup defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

READ: Amorim tactical rigidity not the problem – Manchester United players ‘are knowingly failing to perform’



Last month, a report claimed United are ‘set to sack their chief goalkeeping scout Tony Coton’ as Amorim has been ‘unimpressed’ by Onana and Bayindir.

‘Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Ruben Amorim has not been impressed by either number one Andre Onana or his deputy Altar Bayindir since he took charge of the team.

‘The new United boss has made that clear to the club’s hierarchy and they’re now set to take action on the situation by sacking Coton.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘officially rejects’ Man Utd star ‘on the market’ with ‘priority’ replacement chosen

👉 Amorim must stop copying ‘shamelessly negligent’ relegated manager and be more like O’Neill

👉 A New Year’s Resolution for each Big Six manager as Amorim sacks off flops, Slot frees one star

A new report from Manchester Evening News claims Amorim is ‘targeting a transfer in a key position’ as he ‘wants a new goalkeeper to compete with Onana this year.’

‘Amorim is intent on recruiting a ‘keeper who will push Onana for the number one place, with Altay Bayindir not regarded as credible competition. ‘Bayindir, 26, would have to leave this month if United were to sign an immediate replacement. Third-choice ‘keeper Tom Heaton, who turns 39 in April, is out of contract in the summer and Amorim believes he will have the leverage to strengthen the United goalkeeping department in the summer.’

Club legend Gary Neville has admitted he’s fearing Man Utd’s game against Liverpool on Sunday as they are in a “desperate” situation.

“You’re wondering what Ruben Amorim can do? He can point to the Manchester City performance, but I genuinely don’t know. Some players may come back. Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford haven’t been showing the application in training but they are better than the players out on the pitch currently.

“They’ve got legs and if Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are lining up against Zirkzee or Bruno [Fernandes] in wide areas, they would probably prefer that to Garnacho and Rashford.

“That will be difficult for Amorim as he wants to set a new culture and standard in the dressing room of what’s right. He’s not liked some of the things he’s seen in the past month or so but right now, it’s needs-must and it’s desperate.”