Former Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag on the bench before a match

A Dutch pundit has offered an insight into Erik ten Hag’s reaction to being sacked by Manchester United after he lost his job on Monday morning.

After enjoying a strong debut season at Old Trafford, Ten Hag came under immense pressure during the 2023/24 campaign as Man Utd struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd finished last season on a high as they won the FA Cup and this saved Ten Hag, who penned a one-year contract extension ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, Ten Hag came into this season with very little credit in the bank and lost his job after Man Utd’s 2-1 loss at West Ham last weekend.

The Red Devils have only won three of their opening nine Premier League games this term. In the Europa League, they have drawn their opening three Europa League group games.

In recent weeks, it’s been felt that Ten Hag was only one bad result away from being sacked and this decision was made by INEOS on Monday morning.

Man Utd have moved quickly to acquire his replacement and it’s been revealed that an ‘agreement’ has been ‘reached’ with Sporting Lisbon’ for head coach Ruben Amorim.

It’s been reported that Ten Hag will be paid around £15m by Man Utd after being sacked, but Dutch pundit Hans Kraay Jr – who played with the Dutchman at De Graafschap – says his former teammate is “completely ruined”.

“I understand that he is getting €17m and then people say: ‘he will go somersaulting through Manchester’. No, he is completely, completely devastated, he is completely ruined.”

Kraay Jr added: “At the moment you don’t think about money. That will come later.

“I also don’t have the impression that I have to call him tomorrow to ask – can you still make ends meet, can you still get the groceries? Not that, but now he’s in trouble.”

While Amorim has reportedly already identified four players he doesn’t want at Man Utd, former Everton chairman Keith Wyness suspects he’ll “revitalise” Marcus Rashford.

“With a new manager, you may well see Marcus with a refreshed attitude,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“He may well get on with a new manager and revitalise his career. It was only recently that he scored 30 goals in a season, he’s a huge talent.

“Amorim could bring out the best in him. He’s been making negative sounds for a while, he’s obviously very dissatisfied.

“If it’s not with Manchester and his personal life but with the football side, then he’s got a chance to turn it around.

“He’s still 26, very young – and I think Amorim could be the right man. He’s only 39, so he can relate to the younger players a lot better than Ten Hag.

“I think it’s going to be a key factor in getting this squad motivated and flying again.”