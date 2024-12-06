Man Utd ‘rule out’ free transfer signing as Amorim doesn’t want distraction from ‘clear plan’

Man Utd have ‘no intention’ of signing Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils were beaten for the fifth time in 14 Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night as Arsenal won 2-0 to move to seven points behind Liverpool, who drew 3-3 at Newcastle.

It was Man Utd’s first loss under Amorim after the Portuguese boss had led them to two wins against Everton and Bodo/Glimt and a draw against Ipswich in his first three matches in charge.

There are worries that Amorim will struggle to move towards the European places without some investment in players who will suit his formation, playing style and philosophy.

Man Utd have been linked to a number of players as Dan Ashworth looks to give Amorim the tools to do his job with speculation that the Portuguese coach could look at players from Sporting CP.

Andre Onana has been one of the most consistent performers for Man Utd this season and solid links to Napoli goalkeeper Meret came as a surprise.

Reliable journalist Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed on Monday that the Red Devils had made ‘concrete’ contact over a potential free transfer for the Italy international.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “The contract of Alex #Meret from SSC Napoli expires at the end of the season, and it is still unclear whether it will be extended. There are already concrete inquiries, and there’s an interest from #Inter and Manchester United. #MUFC.”

However, a report in Spain has now claimed that Man Utd have ‘ruled out’ the ‘free signing’ of Meret after links to Old Trafford earlier in the week.

It won’t distract from Amorim’s ‘clear plan to strengthen’ his squad over the next couple of transfer windows and now ‘seems more likely to extend his contract with the Neapolitan side than to make the jump to the Premier League’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Manchester United top scorers against Big Six: Fernandes overtakes Van Persie

👉 Six Manchester United players Van Nistelrooy could sign for Leicester includes academy pair

👉 Mediawatch: Sancho (and Beckham) ‘true colours’ shown in pathetic Manchester United reporting

Man Utd are ‘not among the current suitors, despite initial speculation’ and Meret is ‘still in talks with his club to define his future’ as Napoli look to renew his deal.

And, ‘although the club [Man Utd] is looking for options to reinforce its squad with a reliable substitute, Meret is not in their plans’ and the Red Devils will ‘explore other alternatives in the market to cover that position’.

Former Man Utd winger Lee Sharpe has hailed current Red Devils goalkeeper for turning around his form this season.

Sharpe told TG Casino recently: “Andre Onana’s been phenomenal this season and probably the standout goalkeeper in the Premier League so far. He had a really poor season last year and made some very amateurish mistakes – some of those errors were literally schoolboy mistakes – so for him to come back is really good to see.

“He says he likes the responsibility as a goalkeeper and he’s come on leaps and bounds in a few months. I think a lot of players can learn from the mental strength that he has because he looks a completely different player to what he was last season.”