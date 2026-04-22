Man Utd only “want important names, not small names” this summer as Fabrizio Romano delivers a Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford transfer update.

The Red Devils spent huge sums of money on their forward line in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha all arriving.

The Man Utd hierarchy were criticised for failing to sign a new midfielder last year, although they did make enquiries for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Conor Gallagher, who was at Atletico Madrid at the time.

And now the Red Devils plan on bringing in at least two new midfielders in the summer with Casemiro announcing his imminent depature, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to be sold.

Numerous midfielders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer and Real Madrid star Tchouameni is the latest name to emerge.

A report in the Daily Telegraph insisted on Tuesday that Man Utd want to offer ‘real mobility alongside’ Kobbie Mainoo next season with Tchouameni one of their top targets.

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The report added: ‘Tchouaméni is considered an interesting option as the France midfielder, now 26, enters his prime at Real Madrid but various pieces may have to fall into place in the transfer window for United’s hand to be strengthened on that one.’

And now Romano has confirmed that the Real Madrid midfielder is “certainly appreciated” by Man Utd but the La Liga giants are showing no signs that they “want to open the door to a summer exit”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let me be clear. I already told you that Manchester United will go for two midfielders in the summer. Let’s see if it becomes more, but at the moment the indication is two. And United want important names, not small names.

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“They are considering several midfielders. I already mentioned Elliot Anderson, and also Sandro Tonali. These are names they really like. Tchouameni is certainly appreciated too.

“But at the moment, from Real Madrid, there are no signs that the club want to open the door to a summer exit. So you can appreciate Tchouameni, of course, but to think seriously about a move, you first need to understand what Real Madrid want to do. Right now, they are not indicating any intention to let him go.

“So we will see what kind of players Manchester United decide to bring in. Elliot Anderson is one of them, but Manchester City are also on him. So it is going to be a very big midfield summer. But for now, that is the situation on Tchouameni.”