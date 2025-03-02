Ruben Amorim says multiple players leaving Manchester United in the summer is “not a difficult situation” as the head coach warned his squad over his “ruthless” attitude.

The Portuguese boss is now well aware of the task on his hands, with his side sitting 14th in the Premier League having struggled to adapt to his style of play.

Patrick Dorgu – who’s already in the Old Trafford pit of despair after his nightmare against Ipswich – arrived in January as his only signing so far, with PSR regulations not allowing big spending owing to the money wasted on sacking Erik ten Hag before hiring Amorim and his staff.

The likely sales of on-loan stars Antony and Marcus Rashford looks set to provide some money to spend on new players in the summer, but further exits are expected in order to increase the coffers and to get rid of some of the dead wood.

When asked about a possible mass departure when the transfer window reopens, Amorim warned his players about his “ruthless” attitude.

“I don’t like to be like that (ruthless) just to show strength,” the Portuguese explained.

“If the team is trying, and I understand that they are trying but they cannot do it, I am not ruthless. But when I feel that it is something which is going to harm the team, then I am quite ruthless.”

Amorim went to on admit that some players already know that they’ll be leaving when the summer transfer window opens.

“Everybody understands that in football sometimes you stay, sometimes you have to move on,” he continued.

“If I know how to explain it, I will do so because I like to be clear. I was a player and like to use that experience – when you are honest with someone, they can take it. In the beginning maybe it is hard but they will understand. I’m quite honest with my players and sometimes they know they have to move on at the end of the season.

“We can talk about that in the end – now there are still a lot of games to play. But that is clear and not a difficult situation.”

Amorim was also asked about Harry Maguire’s possible recall to the England squad ahead of new Three Lions boss making his selection for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia next week.

Maguire missed out on Euro 2024 due to a lack of fitness and wasn’t named in Lee Carsley’s last two squads.

Amorim added: “I would be really happy for Harry. I think he deserves it.

“He is a great guy. I think he needs to still improve, because when you are a player you can improve every time. But I think his performances at the moment are quite good. You feel that he is more of a leader now that can help a national team. So I hope he is in the national team in the next games.”