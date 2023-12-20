Man Utd: ‘Ruthless’ Ratcliffe ready to ‘sever ties’ with £73m Red Devil who risks ‘contract termination’

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to enforce a ‘new ruthless approach’ when he takes control at Manchester United.

It is not only a matter of time before Ratcliffe’s takeover of Man Utd is completed. The INEOS chief is set to purchase a 25% stake in the Premier League giants for around £1.25bn.

Ratcliffe is unlikely to become United’s majority shareholder for a couple of years (at least) but this deal will see him take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Changes are already in the process of being made as chief executive Richard Arnold has moved on and he’s expected to be followed by director of football John Murtough.

Ratcliffe is reportedly hoping to replace Murtough with current Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth and as part of the British billionaire’s grand plan, Sky Sports are reporting that he ‘will implement a more ruthless approach to United’s process over player contracts in a bid to prioritise the right culture and recruitment strategy over business interests’.

This fresh ‘directive’ is being put in place to ‘strengthen football operations’ at Old Trafford and Jadon Sancho could be a victim of this change.

The England international has not played for Man Utd since August following his fallout with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has refused to apologise to the Dutchman after he accused him of making him out to be a scapegoat. He is now being linked with the Saudi Pro League and various clubs across Europe with an exit in January likely.

Sky Sports suggests Sancho’s wages are an ‘obstacle’ in the way of him joining a ‘club in Serie A, Bundesliga and the Turkish Super Lig’ but United would now be willing to ‘terminate’ his contract. The report adds.

‘United will be more willing to terminate contracts if it’s for the greater good, and discussions to this effect have taken place over the Jadon Sancho situation. ‘If an exit route does not materialise for the 23-year-old, United will consider severing ties instead of trying to recoup some of their £73m outlay. ‘United want to be more “culture-focused” in their decision-making and have noted Arsenal as an example where cutting ties with players instead of trying to hold out for a fee can help reshape a squad and create an environment of excellence.’

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford following his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. Had he been performing well, his value would still be high as his current contract does not expire until 2026.