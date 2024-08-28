Manchester United have been urged to sack Erik ten Hag and replace him with an “elite” manager, with the Dutchman unable to “attract big players”.

Ten Hag was under immense pressure during the 2023/24 campaign as Man Utd struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd‘s season ended on a high as they beat arch-rivals Man City at Wembley to win the FA Cup, but the Premier League giants were still linked with several potential replacements at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Gareth Southgate and Kieran McKenna were linked with Man Utd, but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team eventually decided to stick with Ten Hag, who has extended his contract until 2026.

There was a lot of positivity surrounding Man Utd heading into this summer as they have been active in the transfer market and could finish the window with six signings.

Man Utd beat Fulham 1-0 at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League game of the 2024/25 campaign but they have been heavily criticised following Saturday’s 2-1 loss against Brighton.

Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke thinks there is a “difference between being a good manager and being an elite manager”, with Zinedine Zidane the “ideal candidate” to replace Ten Hag.

“Erik ten Hag is a good manager but there is a difference between being a good manager and being an elite manager,” Yorke said.

“United need a manager that comes with a pedigree. Until United get that manager in, they will struggle, there is an ideal candidate out there who can take the club forward with a huge lift and match that expectation. That manager is Zinedine Zidane.

“Ten Hag hasn’t got it in his locker to attract big names, Zidane is an elite manager who can attract the biggest players in the world and get everyone back onside.

“The biggest names in world football will bend over backwards to come and play for Zidane if he’s at Manchester United. At the moment United don’t have the pulling power to get in the players that will play attractive football and win major trophies again.”

Yorke has also explained why he expects Ratcliffe will be “ruthless when it comes to managers” at Man Utd.

“You don’t get to be one of the wealthiest men in the UK if you aren’t ruthless and I think Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be the same at Manchester United when it comes to managers,” Yorke added.

“He is obviously very successful and you don’t get to the top just by being nice. You have to be ruthless in business and football is now the same.

“There will be no hiding place at United for Erik ten Hag and even though he has been given a new deal, the club are expecting improved results very quickly. They have now lost to Brighton and scraped past Fulham and I expect Sir Jim Ratcliffe won’t hesitate to make a change.”