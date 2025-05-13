Ex-Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has picked out two ideal signings for his former club, who need “ten” additions to get back on track.

The Red Devils are in a disastrous situation as they are 16th in the Premier League after Sunday’s disappointing 2-0 loss against West Ham.

Ruben Amorim‘s side have also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, so it’s a good job that their run to the final of the Europa League has been a saving grace.

United would sneak into next season’s Champions League if they beat Spurs in the Europa League final and this would be a huge boost ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Man Utd’s squad is not currently suited to Amorim’s preferred playing style and formation, with their priority to strengthen in attacking areas.

They are among the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season. To remedy this, they are likely to make a few signings to give Amorim more options.

Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha have been mooted as leading targets and Giggs thinks they would be an “improvement” on Man Utd’s current options.

“It would be an improvement, most definitely,” Giggs claimed on the Webby & O’Neil show.

“They both have Premier League experience which is a massive plus. The domestic form has been nowhere good enough so they are proven already to do it, to score goals.

“When you’re in that dressing room preseason and better players come in, it not only gives the fans a lift but it gives the players lift.

“So if you see those players [Delap and Cunha] come in you are going to get excited because it’s an improvement and they are good players.”

Giggs also claims Man Utd “need nine or 10 players”, with Amorim faced with a “joke” situation.

“We do need nine or 10 players but we are not going to get them in this transfer window,” Giggs added.

“That’s the dilemma. Does Ruben Amorim have enough time the get his kind of players in that might take a couple of transfer windows? We need strikers. It is a joke Man United have only got one recognised striker, we have [had] three or four in the past.

“Not only three or four, three or four quality centre forwards. So if you do get an injury, you do get a loss of form, you’ve got another player coming in.

“And if they are both on form they are pushing each other, so it’s win-win. That’s going to take time. that’s modern football, you don’t get it.”