According to reports, Manchester United have ‘sacked’ Ruben Amorim, who has been ‘informed of the decision’ following the draw against Leeds United.

Amorim had been under pressure for most of his tenure at Old Trafford and this situation has boiled over in the last 24 hours.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss has clearly clashed with Man Utd‘s hierarchy as he had a remarkable rant after Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United, hinting at a lack of support.

He said: “I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not the just the coach, and I was really clear on that.

“That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That is the deal, that is my job, not to be a coach.

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club.”

He added: “Now guys, I just want to say that I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach.

“Every department: the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job.

“I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.”

This appears to have forced Man Utd’s hand, with respected journalist David Ornstein revealing on Monday morning that he has been sacked.

He has also named Amorim’s ‘expected’ replacement.

Amorim said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim as head coach. 40yo Portuguese informed of decision & goes with immediate effect after 14 months following breakdown in relations. Darren Fletcher expected to take over #MUFC on interim basis.’

Regarding the reasons for his exit, journalist Ben Jacobs added: ‘BREAKING: Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United after his outburst following the 1-1 draw with Leeds. Darren Fletcher to take interim charge.

‘As revealed last night, tension over a lack of alignment in the market and a breakdown between Amorim and Jason Wilcox.’

Man Utd have since confirmed Amorim’s exit. In a statement, they said: ‘Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

‘Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

‘With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

‘The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

‘Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.’