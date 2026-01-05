Four reasons why Man Utd have sacked Amorim as Rooney slams ‘confusing’ rant

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Ruben Amorim was sacked on Monday by Man Utd for two main reasons as Wayne Rooney hits out at the Portuguese coach’s “confusing” rant.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein was the first to reveal that the Red Devils have chosen to sack Amorim following his outburst in his post-match press conference after a 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday.

After the Man Utd head coach voiced his frustration over recruitment on Friday, Amorim declared on Sunday: “I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, is not [Antonio] Conte, is not [Jose] Mourinho, but I’m the manager of Manchester United.

“It’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decided to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until other guy is coming here to replace me.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. That is going to finish in 18 months, and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach.”

Man Utd sit sixth in the Premier League despite winning just three of their last 11 matches and Jacobs has revealed the four main reasons why the Red Devils chose to sack Amorim on Monday.

The former CBS Sports journalist wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United after his outburst following the 1-1 draw with Leeds. Darren Fletcher to take interim charge. As revealed last night, tension over a lack of alignment in the market and a breakdown between Amorim and Jason Wilcox.’

Jacobs added: ‘More on Ruben Amorim’s sacking. #MUFC believe there haven’t been enough signs of evolution or progress. Denials of power struggles or ultimatums, but understand there was a breakdown between Amorim and Jason Wilcox.

‘Manchester United back the squad to achieve their objectives this season, including getting European football. Manchester United insiders insist Amorim was aligned in adding three forwards over a midfielder last summer, especially knowing they are versatile.

‘And whoever replaces Amorim will still be a head coach not a manager. No coach will ever sit above the leadership team, or be given a recruitment veto like Erik ten Hag, as Manchester United’s model is collaborative.’

Before news of Amorim’s sacking, Man Utd legend Rooney reacted to his rant and insisted that the Portuguese boss shouldn’t “be speaking with that authority” when he hasn’t achieved anything at Old Trafford.

When asked about Amorim’s comments, Rooney responded on his BBC Sport show: “It’s strange, interesting. I think his choice of words are decisive, confusing. I think he speaks with a confidence and an authority that he knows he’s going to be there as manager (for the next 18 months) and he’s going to remain the manager.

“And that’s the only reason I can assume that he speaks with that belief because the last two games haven’t been very good. It’s quite confusing.

“I don’t think he’ll have 18 more months if it carries on, I think that’s fair to say. I think you need to earn the right to be able to dictate exactly what happens at a football club, especially a football club like Manchester United.

“If [Pep] Guardiola comes into United for instance, I don’t think anyone would question what players he wants to bring in, or the system.

“I feel for him (Amorim) a little bit because the squad is not good enough, the players he’s got on the bench are young academy kids – it’s great to see them on the bench, but are they ready at this moment in time? It’s very difficult to put young players onto a football pitch when the team is not very good, so I feel for him a little bit.”

“But he’s not Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp – he hasn’t got that history or that background, so I don’t think he should be speaking with that authority in what he is and I just think the words he’s saying are very confusing to me.”