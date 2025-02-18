Man Utd ‘already thinking about sacking’ Ruben Amorim with ‘drastic measures’ claim made

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is already facing the sack at Old Trafford after they lost 1-0 to Tottenham over the weekend, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having an awful season by their standards with Amorim’s side dropping down to 15th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd have won just four of their 14 matches under the Portuguese head coach with only four sides scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils in the Premier League this term.

Amorim has so far failed to improve the results and performances at Man Utd since taking over from Erik ten Hag in mid-November.

The former Sporting CP boss has stuck to his philosophy and style of play despite not getting the desired results but there are now rumours that could eventually cost him his job.

Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Man Utd ‘are already thinking about sacking’ Amorim after his arrival is not what the Red Devils hierarchy ‘expected it to be’.

Man Utd are ‘already thinking about a new replacement’ with ‘his performances so far have not met the expectations of the board or the fans’.

Fichajes adds:

‘The team has not achieved a clear playing identity, the results have been irregular and doubts about his ability to lead a long-term project have begun to grow. ‘Despite the concerns at the club, the board have decided to keep him in charge until the end of the season, unless a disaster occurs that forces drastic measures to be taken before time. However, the Old Trafford offices have already begun to evaluate possible alternatives for the dugout ahead of the next summer transfer window. ‘The aim is to find a manager who can return United to the elite of European football, something they have not managed in recent years. Names such as Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel or even the possibility of a return of Mauricio Pochettino could be on the list of candidates. Amorim’s future hangs in the balance and his continuity will depend on a substantial improvement in the coming months.’

Amorim’s charisma has been one of the positives of his time at Man Utd but Micah Richards insists he has been “naive” in some interviews.

Richards said on the Rest Is Football podcast on Monday: “Some of the comments that he’s making, like when he said he’d rather play the goalkeeping coach instead of Rashford, or the toing and froing with Ange before the game, I just feel like he’s honest but in a naive way.

“At first, I thought he had conviction but now I feel like he doesn’t understand the scrutiny of a Manchester United manager and everything he says.

“When he said this is the worst team in United history, whatever quotes he wants to use, what he doesn’t understand is that’s a headline every single week.

“If he doesn’t like a player, if he doesn’t like Rashford, that’s his decision. We can accept that as pundits, that’s your decision, we respect your decision.

“But all the other stuff around it he’s actually making it harder for himself. He doesn’t understand what he’s doing because everything is chaos. It’s chaotic.’

“I don’t want to tell him to focus on the football but stop giving people nuggets to make bigger stories than there needs to be.”

