Man Utd told to ‘sack Ruben Amorim this morning’ as ‘mad’ boss is ‘trying to get the boot’

Ruben Amorim has been struggling since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Man Utd should sack Ruben Amorim “this morning” after his post-match comments against Brighton, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 22 matches and only seven wins.

Their latest defeat came against Brighton over the weekend with goals from Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter putting Man Utd to the sword as the Seagulls ran out 3-1 winners.

Amorim did not defend his side after the match on Sunday, instead deciding to label them as the “worst team maybe in the history” of Man Utd.

That has drawn some criticism from pundits, while former Man Utd defender Wes Brown defended Amorim’s decision to throw his players under the bus.

But Keys reckons Amorim is trying to get himself sacked at Man Utd, with his comments after the Brighton match now convincing the former Sky Sports presenter that he wants the boot.

Keys wrote on his blog: “What the hell was Ruben Amorim thinking when he said [his side were the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United]?

“Is he mad? Why would you do that? Isn’t he the man charged with making things better?

“Trust me – I really didn’t want to talk about United today, but how can I not? ‘We’re the worst side in United’s history’ screamed the Mail’s back page.

“No criticism of them. Every other outlet did the same – whether it was the socials, radio, tv or the rest of the newspaper world. I still can’t fathom what Amorim was trying to achieve. We know United are bad.

“That’s why you’re there Ruben. It’s your job to fix it – not tell us ‘I only have one way’ and follow up by telling the world your players are s*** – the very same players you need to help you out of this mess.

“I said a couple of weeks ago I thought he was trying to get the sack. I’m even more convinced now. If I was his boss I’d call him in this morning and give him his wish.

“Not only does every other team now start on the front foot knowing he believes that – but he’s actually saying to fans – already ripped off by Sunny Jim’s price rises – ‘you mugs – we’re taking your money under false pretences’. My goodness. How bad is it going to get at Old Trafford?”