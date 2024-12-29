According to reports, INEOS are preparing to take drastic action with one ‘senior man’ facing the ‘sack’ as Ruben Amorim is ‘unimpressed’ by two players.

Amorim was appointed as Erik ten Hag’s replacement last month following INEOS’ decision to sack the Dutch head coach.

The 39-year-old has inherited a mess at Old Trafford and he’s endured some pain in his first month in the role. Under him, United have lost five of their last ten matches across all competitions.

This poor form leaves Man Utd looking nervously over their shoulders as they risk being dragged into the relegation picture and it’s become increasingly clear that they require upgrades in most positions.

The goalkeeping area has become a problem for Man Utd as Andre Onana and Altar Bayindir have been criticised for their poor performances.

READ: Five unexpected Man Utd gut punches for Ruben Amorim in the longest month of his life



Onana overcame a rough start at Man Utd to become one of their better performers last season, but he has produced a couple of woeful performances recently.

A report from Football Insider claims Amorim has been left ‘raging’ as he’s been ‘unimpressed’ by Onana and Bayindir.

As a result, it’s claimed United are ‘set to sack their chief goalkeeping scout Tony Coton’ as the ‘senior man’ is the ‘next in the firing line’.

‘The INEOS-led exodus is intensifying after a huge clearout already of senior staff since they took charge of the football side of the club a year ago. ‘Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Ruben Amorim has not been impressed by either number one Andre Onana or his deputy Altar Bayindir since he took charge of the team.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Alan Shearer picks Man Utd’s ‘January transfer priority’ with U-turn mooted, Newcastle pair named

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ revealed as Amorim eyes ‘priority’ signing from PL club; Romano confirms star ‘will leave’

👉 Transfer expert tips Man Utd to replace Rashford with PSG star in ‘surprise’ move to ‘keep an eye on’

‘The new United boss has made that clear to the club’s hierarchy and they’re now set to take action on the situation by sacking Coton. ‘He’s next in the firing line as INEOS continues to make difficult decisions that they deem to be in United’s best interest.’

A report from The Daily Star claims Man Utd have already chosen Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen as their ‘favourite’ replacement for Onana.