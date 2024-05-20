Man Utd will sack Ten Hag after the FA Cup final following ‘alarm bell’ moment, says Ferdinand

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand is now convinced that the Red Devils will now start next season with a new manager after Erik ten Hag’s performance this term.

The Red Devils finished off the season with a win thanks to goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund in a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

But Man Utd couldn’t finish any higher than eighth position in a terrible season which saw them get dumped out of Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

There has been criticism that Ten Hag is yet to develop a clear style of play at Old Trafford despite being at the club for two seasons and there is growing pressure on his job.

Ferdinand had backed Ten Hag for the majority of this season but the former Man Utd defender now thinks INEOS will act to get rid of the Dutchman in the summer.

Man Utd legend Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “The more and more I think about it, win or lose, I don’t think Ten Hag will be there come next season.

“I’m not saying that’s what I want, I’m just saying what I believe is going to happen, and I believe that the club are going to look elsewhere I think.

“I don’t think [winning the FA Cup] changes anything in the eyes of INEOS. I’ve not spoken to anyone there, this is just an assumption, this is what I think.”

Ferdinand added: “Put injuries aside, the performances of the team have been so bad. Most teams have had injuries, maybe not to the same extent as Man United.

“I keep saying this, I sound like a broken record: performance level can drop but your style of football should be there to identify. It’s not. I don’t know what we are. I don’t know who we are. Who are we as a team? What are we?

“We rely [on Bruno Fernandes]. And that would be an alarm bell for me. The moment Bruno came out of the team, the fall-off of that team was a joke. The worst performances I’ve seen in many, many years against Crystal Palace.”

Ferdinand ended: “If I was Man United now, and I was INEOS, or I was advising them now, I would go and get a coach. I want the best coach around.

“Someone who speaks the language, yes. Someone who can communicate with the players. But someone who can implement a playing style and really coach the hell out of young players, experienced players.

“Gel players together, create a cohesive unit that we can all look at. Create a team now, a good team.”

Dwight Yorke: Ten Hag ‘has to go’ unless Man Utd win the FA Cup

And Dwight Yorke agrees with Ferdinand with the former Man Utd striker insisting Ten Hag now “has to go” unless they win the FA Cup final.

Yorke said last week: “If Erik ten Hag wins the FA Cup then he deserves another year, but if he doesn’t, then he has to go. If I were to win two major trophies in two years, I’d like to think that counts as success. However, if they don’t beat Manchester City next weekend, then you really have to look back at some of the stats and performances throughout the season.

“If you look at where Manchester United are in the table – 19 defeats in all competitions, scoring the least goals they’ve ever managed in the Premier League and not playing exciting football, the numbers don’t really add up. It’s a very cut-throat business, but the numbers don’t look great for Ten Hag.”

