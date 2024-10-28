Man Utd ‘sack’ Erik ten Hag on Monday morning as ‘next steps’ are revealed

Man Utd have sacked Erik ten Hag with immediate effect after their latest defeat to West Ham on Sunday, according to widespread reports.

The Red Devils have won just three of their first nine Premier League matches and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table on 11 points.

Man Utd were unlucky to concede a late penalty in a 2-1 loss against West Ham on Sunday with referee David Coote taking a long time to award a spot-kick after a Matthijs de Ligt challenge on Danny Ings.

To the horror of Ten Hag and his Man Utd players the penalty was given, with the result piling more pressure on the Dutchman, who seemed close to being replaced in the summer.

And now The Athletic have confirmed that Ten Hag has been sacked as Man Utd manager on Monday morning as they prepare to secure a successor.

The report read:

‘Erik ten Hag has been sacked as Manchester United manager. ‘The Dutchman was informed on Monday morning and leaves Old Trafford after two and a half years in charge with his final game proving to be the Premier League defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.’

The Athletic added:

‘The club are now working on next steps with former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, recruited in the offseason to work alongside Ten Hag, having been asked to take charge on an interim basis with the rest of the management staff remaining in position for now.’

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett gave his views on the VAR decision to award West Ham a penalty, which ultimately cost Ten Hag his job.

Hacket wrote in the Daily Telegraph: “Crikey me, this is horrendous. The decision to give West Ham a penalty that they won the game from – and could cost Erik ten Hag his job – is one of the worst I have ever seen. I cannot see how Matthijs de Ligt was adjudged to have fouled Danny Ings.

“I am struggling to even put this into words. It is bizarre – I am stunned. Actually, it is worse than bizarre. A park referee would not even give this as a penalty. Ten Hag has every right to be furious.

“It is not a clear and obvious error for David Coote to give no penalty. What on earth has Michael Oliver even seen, as the VAR?

“It goes back to what I have spoken about in the past, about referees and hierarchy. Everyone says Oliver is the No 1 referee in the country, and Coote is probably eight, nine or 10 in the list. I am not saying he is subservient, that would be the wrong choice of words, but is Coote essentially just taking Oliver’s word for it? Is he working on a preconceived idea that Oliver must be right all the time?”