Man Utd told to ‘sack Ten Hag now’ but there are doubts INEOS have ‘got the balls’

Man Utd should “sack” Erik ten Hag “now” as he continues to live “in a parallel universe” to everyone else, according to former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new season with Ten Hag’s side losing two of their first three Premier League matches against Brighton and Liverpool.

New Man Utd co-owners INEOS decided to put their faith in Ten Hag over the summer when many reports hinted that he could be sacked after leading the Red Devils to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Man Utd chief executive Omar Berrada insisted before their terrible 3-0 loss to Liverpool at home that Ten Hag has his and the club’s full backing and remains the right man to take the club forward.

But beIN Sports presenter Keys reckons Man Utd need to “sack him now” as Ten Hag is “reducing them to a laughing stock”.

Keys wrote on his blog: “Here’s the good news for Utd fans. And I’m quoting the manager ‘You can see the xG we didn’t concede as many goals. I don’t think we are in the same pattern’. Nope. Nor me. I’ve no idea. But I guess it means something to somebody and it might just be encouraging if it does.

“Anyway. The interview went on like this ‘we stick together. And on the second-half we show some resilience’. What? Your team was hopeless in both halves.

“How many times have I said he lives in a parallel universe? It’s embarrassing. Remember – this is Manchester Uniiiited.

“I’d sack him now. No. I’d have sacked him in the summer. Maybe even before that. He’s not the right man to manage United. He’s reducing them to a laughing stock.

“‘I’m not Harry Potter’, he went on to tell reporters. He’s right. I’d say more Graham Potter.

“Everything I’ve argued came home to roost Sunday. United were awful. Simply awful – on the back of ten Hag’s Benitez moment when he claimed he’d had more success than Jurgen Klopp in the last two years. Fact. Let’s throw a McEnroe in while we’re at it ‘you can not be serious’. What was he thinking when he tried to taunt Liverpool like that?

MORE ON MANCHESTER UNITED FROM F365

👉 Five reasons for Manchester United fans to be cheerful features the Ten Hag sack

👉 Zirkzee 8th), Ugarte 5th): Ratcliffe-era Man Utd transfer decisions ranked from worst to best

👉 Man Utd should have ‘kept the money’ over signing £36m ‘filler’ they won’t win trophies with

“If there had been any Utd fans left inside Old Trafford on the final whistle surely they’d have let ten Hag know how they were feeling? All you could hear were Liverpool supporters, who‘d enjoyed watching their team ram those daft words back down ten Hag’s throat.

“I wonder if the clever people running United have got the balls to sack him during this break? Why not?

“I also wonder how many Utd fans are now wishing the Qatari bid had prevailed? They would’ve swept away the whole stagnant sorry mess that Utd have become – invested millions on and off the field and put the club back in the big time.

“I don’t want to spend any more time on this subject – except to say our game needs a strong Utd. I don’t take pleasure now – nor have I ever – in their decline.

Keys added: “I thought Liverpool were good. No more. But they didn’t have to be. They swept Utd away without getting out of second gear. I’m hoping my reservations about Arne Slot were wrong. In fairness, he’s made a great start and what players are saying leads me to believe they’re enjoying working with him.

“Anyone would think he’d got a magic wand. Ah – Harry Potter maybe? It’s taken him no time to get the Anfield machine running smoothly, proving it can be done. They’re second after three wins and they haven’t conceded yet.

“Doubtless ten Hag will point out that Utd were top for 17 hours earlier in the season?”