Man Utd to sack Ten Hag? Why potential ‘major decision’ could be prevented

Manchester United may have to wait until Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s official investment announcement if they want to sack Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

After leading Man Utd to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four Premier League finish in his first season, Ten Hag has come under increasing pressure this term.

A 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday saw positivity creep back in at Old Trafford, only for the Red Devils to disappoint their fans again on Saturday with a 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth.

Man Utd are currently sixth in the Premier League table, ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, with a loss in their next match against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield likely to put major pressure on the Dutchman.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons it could be time for Man Utd to change manager if they want to see different results – but The Athletic insist that there is unlikely to be any ‘major decisions’ at Old Trafford until Ratcliffe completes his investment in the Premier League club.

Ratcliffe is set to be announced as a new minority shareholder next week when it is understood that he will sign all the documents to complete his deal.

The Athletic claim: