Man Utd to sack Ten Hag? Why potential ‘major decision’ could be prevented
Manchester United may have to wait until Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s official investment announcement if they want to sack Erik ten Hag, according to reports.
After leading Man Utd to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four Premier League finish in his first season, Ten Hag has come under increasing pressure this term.
A 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday saw positivity creep back in at Old Trafford, only for the Red Devils to disappoint their fans again on Saturday with a 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth.
Man Utd are currently sixth in the Premier League table, ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, with a loss in their next match against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield likely to put major pressure on the Dutchman.
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons it could be time for Man Utd to change manager if they want to see different results – but The Athletic insist that there is unlikely to be any ‘major decisions’ at Old Trafford until Ratcliffe completes his investment in the Premier League club.
Ratcliffe is set to be announced as a new minority shareholder next week when it is understood that he will sign all the documents to complete his deal.
‘Since Ferguson’s retirement, the final say on such decisions has been with co-chairman Joel Glazer. But control of sporting operations will soon change hands to INEOS, once the relevant paperwork on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent minority investment is completed, some six to eight weeks after it was announced.
‘Until then, it is unclear how much can change. The Athletic has previously reported that some close to the club feel no major decisions will be taken before Ratcliffe’s feet are officially under the table and until then, the Glazers do not want to cause any upheaval.
‘Questions have even been raised as to whether United can currently afford to sack Ten Hag considering the compensation payments that would be required in both a dismissal and the hiring of a replacement.
‘So, while no United win currently feels like a turning point, no defeat feels like a death knell either. In this state of something approaching purgatory, Ten Hag might find he has enough time on his hands to come up with a lasting solution. But it will not be easy. For the most part, United’s attempt to find consistency on the pitch is not helped by the uncertainty off it.’