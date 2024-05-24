Man Utd have decided to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final and not even victory would save his job, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to salvage a poor, injury-hit season by beating neighbours Man City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Man Utd bowed out of Europe before Christmas, limped home in eighth place – their lowest ever Premier League finish – and speculation continues over boss Ten Hag’s future.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Kieran McKenna are among the names being linked with the Old Trafford hot seat as INEOS considers how to take the club back to the top.

Put to Ten Hag that it has been suggested this weekend’s final could be his last match as Man Utd manager, the Dutchman chuckled and said: “I have nothing to say.

“I am just focusing on the job I have to do and that is first win the game on Saturday and then we are in the project. Keep going in the project.”

Pushed on how he wants his time at Man Utd to be judged, Ten Hag added: “I came here to win trophies.

“Saturday I have the next opportunity and we earned this opportunity as a team and now we have to go for it.

“At the same time, in the last two years, of course after every season you review it and then we will see where we are in the project and things we have to change.

“We spoke lately about it. Underneath there are very good things – players coming up, players developing, values coming up.

“And, at the same time, we have on Saturday a big opportunity to win the next trophy.”

But now reliable journalist Jacob Steinberg has claimed in The Guardian that Man Utd ‘have decided to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City’.

Steinberg added:

‘A well-placed source said that even winning the Cup would not save Ten Hag. The decision to change manager will be the most significant move made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his allies since Ineos took a minority stake and control of football operations. ‘United have identified Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank as potential replacements. Ten Hag won the Carabao Cup and finished third last season but he has been unable to build on his early work and many of his signings have not worked out.’

